“I Got the GOAT Juice!”: Kawhi Leonard Reveals ‘Secret Potion’ While Picking Himself over Paul George on the Golf Course

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were recently seen enjoying some downtime, playing golf together. A media person from the Clippers approached Kawhi and asked him who would win in a game of golf between him and his All-Star teammate, Paul George. Leonard was quick to answer, picking himself as the winner. The Klaw even made fun of George’s swing, while he sipped his special drink.

PG was quick to fire back though. The former Indiana Pacers star let the interviewer know that he was the superior golfer. George even said that he was going to make the orange polo famous like Tiger Woods did with the red. This led to a brief back-and-forth between the two Clippers stars.

Kawhi Leonard mocks PG’s golf swing as he sips on his GOAT Juice

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George made an appearance in a hilarious Instagram video posted by the Los Angeles Clippers. In the video, Kawhi was asked by a media person, who was the better golfer between himself and Paul George. The two-time NBA Champion was quick to answer, “Me. [pointing to George] Look at that golf swing.”

The interviewer then went up to PG, informing the star forward about his teammate’s comment. PG 13, jokingly shot back at Kawhi, telling the reporter, “At what? Golf? Do you see the orange polo? You see the polo, see Tiger made the red polo famous, I am going to make the orange one.”

After hearing this, Kawhi, while keeping his stoic expression, added to his previous statement, telling the reporter, “I am going to win and I got the Arnold Palmer. It’s like, the GOAT juice.”

The juice Kawhi was talking about was the Arnold Palmer. It is named after American pro golfer Arnold Palmer, known to be one of the greatest of all time. The drink is a non-alcoholic beverage that combines lemonade and iced tea. Arnold Palmer made the drink famous, as he would often order it.

Talking about great golfers, Paul George recently told the co-hosts of his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George that if he was given 2-3 years, he might just be able to qualify for a PGA tour. The comments from Paul were a joke as the star forward later confirmed that, “I look the part until you see me swing…Terrible!”

The Clippers looked healthy and locked in, as Ty Lu chose to focus on the regular season

The Los Angeles Clippers haven’t lived up to their potential in recent years. The team, which is spearheaded by two of the greatest two-way wing players of this generation in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, has more to give to the basketball world. Injuries have plagued the team since the start, and with this year being the last season on both the stars’ contracts, it would be important for the team to get it done this year.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue, who was on the All The Smoke Podcast, told the hosts that he had a talk with PG and Kawhi and told them that they had to approach the regular season more seriously. Coach Lue had high praise for his players and focused on how badly he wanted to see the whole team come together and play as they were intended to when the roster was first built.