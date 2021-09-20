“I had a 90 rating last time I played, what did I do for it to drop?!”: Zion Williamson addresses the predicaments he has with his 89 overall rating on NBA 2K22

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson addresses the issues he has towards his 89 overall rating in NBA 2K22.

Over the past few decades, gaming has become a huge part of the sporting culture. For basketball, NBA superstars too, enjoy their free time by spending hours and hours playing the “NBA 2K” game. In recent history, NBA 2K has become so popular that NBA has its own official NBA 2K league. In fact, last year during the lockdown, several stars from around the league like Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, Trae Young among several others, had participated in an NBA 2K Players Tournament.

Recently, NBA 2K disclosed the overall ratings of several players in the league for the newly released NBA 2K22 game. While superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, unsurprisingly, top the charts with the highest overall rating of 96. Other stars like Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum are all rated in the 90-95 range.

Zion Williamson, the cover athlete of the NBA 2K21 game, is the only player from the 2019 Draft Class to have an 89 rating. However, in April, Williamson was rated as high as 90 in the 2K21 game. And he for one surely has an issue with his 2K22 rating.

Zion Williamson reveals why he has an issue with his NBA 2K22 overall rating

“Zanos” was really a menace on the court last year. Despite all of New Orleans Pelicans’ failures, the 21-year-old had quite a sensational campaign individually. Averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on an outstanding 61.1% shooting from the field, Zion proved all his haters and naysayers wrong.

Based on his 2020-2021 stats, an 89 overall rating isn’t all that bad. However, Zion doesn’t believe so.

In an appearance on Bleacher Report’s “Just Playin’ with Taylor Rooks”, Williamson was asked:

“So right now you have a rating of 89 (on NBA 2K22). Do you agree or disagree with that number?”

Zion answered:

“My first take: They blessed me with the cover last year. I am forever grateful. Second take: When I stopped playing, I was a 90. Nothing happened since then. What, what, what did I do for it to go drop down a rating? But hey, that’s just me. It is what it is.”

When Zion was further asked why his rating should’ve been higher than what it was, Williamson hilariously stated:

“Why should my number be higher? Because I’m me. Like…yeah.”

In the interview, the star PF further revealed his goal for an overall rating – 94,95.

Sure, 89 might not be a 94 or a 95, but for a 21-year-young prodigy, it definitely is more than a respectable number. Entering his third NBA campaign this upcoming season, Zion will be having a lot more experience under his belt. If he keeps growing and performing the way he has been this past year, very soon will he be achieving his goal of a 95 overall rating on the NBA 2K Game.