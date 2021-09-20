Basketball

“I had a 90 rating last time I played, what did I do for it to drop?!”: Zion Williamson addresses the predicaments he has with his 89 overall rating on NBA 2K22

“I had a 90 rating last time I played, what did I do for it to drop?!”: Zion Williamson addresses the predicaments he has with his 89 overall rating on NBA 2K22
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are cut from the same cloth, but the Mamba is a legitimate assassin”: Former NBA coach reveals the only difference between the Lakers and Bulls legend
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts