“I Had the Best Parties in Hollywood, Everybody Wanted to Come!”: Magic Johnson Talks About ‘No WAGs’ Party Culture he Established in Los Angeles as a Laker

Magic Johnson was apparently quite the party animal during his youth and even threw legendary pool parties in Hollywood, LA.

The owner of the coolest nickname in all of NBA history had the cooly air to match his name, it seems. Earvin “Magic” Johnson was a spectacular player and entertainer during his time in the league. And seems the Magic show wasn’t limited to the court, either.

Magic’s persona and the “Showtime” association have made him a pop culture icon too. “Winning Time”, “Legacy”, and “They Call Me Magic” all contributed to the Magic legacy recently, with various modern legends also taking birth.

Partying seems to have been Magic’s mode of assisting his pals outside the court. Johnson supposedly threw wild parties – with one rule – no WAGs allowed!

Magic Johnson parties were wild!

According to the man himself, they were the “best parties in Hollywood”. That is some statement to make, considering the nature of where these parties were set – Hollywood, Los Angeles.

“Well you know, I was known for my parties, I had the best parties in Hollywood. Everybody wanted to come to the pool parties,” said Magic himself of his parties.

Teammate Michael Cooper who spent a good chunk of Magic’s time in LA with him gives a decent account of the situation himself. Shedding light on Magic’s parties, Cooper said: “It was fun, it was exciting. If you were a married guy, you’d get in trouble. If you were a single guy, you could get in trouble.”

For single millionaires in LA to get in trouble, yikes. That is a dangerous description of a party.

With various beautiful women involved in these parties, naturally, the WAGs were concerned. Magic’s own high school sweetheart – turned – wife, Cookie Johnson even walked out on him in the aftermath of such a party.

Clearly, family-friendly wasn’t the market Magic was going for with his parties.

What are some of the crazy Magic party stories that stand out?

Since the stakes for the greatest party story seem to be at a higher standard for Magic, crazy in Magic terms would have to be something absolutely out of the ordinary.

How about a Magic revelation about having s*x with SIX different women at one time? Not quite the triple-double Magic was regularly dropping, but the sheer unbelievability of this trumps the 138 on the court.

Habit eventually caught up with Magic Johnson and his health. A devastating AIDS diagnosis followed, which resulted in the premature end of an all-time career.

Since Magic has been an active advocate for responsible sexual habits and lifestyle. The days of pool parties that drew the eye of Hollywood, LA are far behind the superstar.

