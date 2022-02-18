“Luka Doncic is now tied for the most 45-point games in Mavericks history!”: The Slovenian MVP shatters numerous records with his jaw-dropping 49/15 double-double performance vs the Pels

Luka Doncic goes off for a 49-point, 15-rebound, and 8-assist near triple-double leading the Mavs to grab a huge 125-118 against the Pelicans.

After having a rather silent start to this current campaign, Luka Doncic has been on a tear later. The Mavericks guard is playing some of the best basketball this season and has elevated his game to a different level altogether this past week. The Slovenian youngster recorded a career-high 51 points against the Clippers, followed that performance with a huge 45-point outing, and then recorded a modest 21-point double-double in a win over the Heat. And tonight, against the Pelicans, Doncic exploded for yet another unreal performance.

In the 38:02 minutes Luka was on the floor, he went on to record 49 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists, on an impressive 48.6% FG and 50% 3FG. The 3-time All-Star’s production against NOLA helped the Mavs to grab their 6th win in the past 7 games as they enter the All-Star break.

🪄 LUKA MAGIC 🪄 Luka EXPLODED for 49 PTS to power the @dallasmavs to victory in New Orleans. Luka has scored 45+ points in 3 of his last 4 games! #MFFL@luka7doncic: 49 PTS, 15 REB, 8 AST, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/pWHLvqU7zE — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2022

Luka Doncic breaks several records with his 49-point outing

With the 4th 45-point game of his career (third in the past four games), Doncic has now surpassed Dirk Nowitzki to tie Mark Aguirre’s Mavs record. And the only other player with 45-point games this season is Stephen Curry.

Luka Dončić records his fourth career 45-point game, tying Mark Aguirre for the most in Mavericks history ✨ pic.twitter.com/xLDhq9R1PZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 18, 2022

The 22-year-old also becomes only the 4th player in history with multiple 45-point, 15-rebound, 5-assist games in a calendar month. The last person to achieve the same was Wilt Chamberlain in January 1966.

Luka Dončić is the 4th player in NBA history (Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Walt Bellamy) with multiple 45-point, 15-rebound, 5-assist games in a calendar month and the 1st since Wilt Chamberlain in January 1966. pic.twitter.com/gIuRwAZdh9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 18, 2022

Recording 25-7-5 at the end of the first two quarters, Luka now has 15 games with 20-5-5 halves over the last 3 seasons. That list is followed by the likes of James Harden (10), Russell Westbrook (9), Giannis Antetokounmpo (7), and Nikola Jokic (6).

Doncic has been on fire this month. Over the past 10 games, Doncic has led the Mavs to a 7-3 record, while posting 35.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists.

Luka Doncic since receiving 0 All-Star stater votes from the media (10 games): 35.4 PPG

10.3 RPG

9.8 APG

43.3 3P% on 9.7 attempts He had 49/15/8 and 7 threes tonight. pic.twitter.com/wTbB81oMBi — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 18, 2022

Doncic, who was ranked #6 in the latest MVP ladder, will definitely be moving up a few spots after his record-breaking performances lately.