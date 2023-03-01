“I just love the game of basketball.”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Weaves Tales in Post-game Interview as Bucks Cruise to 15th Straight Win

Feb 28, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are on cruise control. They are now the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference and are currently on a 15-game unbeaten streak. As the team learns to gel and get the best out of themselves, they also embraced the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There is something special brewing in Milwaukee and we would be amiss to not talk about it. Despite fielding their full-strength lineup in less than 10 games this season, they now hold an NBA-best 44-17 record.

Giannis has been at the action front and center. He faced a niggling wrist issue followed by knee soreness that put him out of the last game. But all is well in the Kingdom of the Greek Freak.

Tonight, he put up 33-15-4 and eclipsed Anthony Davis for the most 30-15 games of the NBA season. He also waxed lyrical about his love for the game.

“I just love the game of basketball.”: Giannis Antetokounmpo talks basketball and team chemistry

As the Bucks switch on win mode, Giannis talks about why the team’s main principle is chemistry. He talks about building good habits and prioritizes winning as the main goal.

When asked about what motivates him to come back quicker, Giannis said, “I just love the game of basketball, I have my family, my kids, my brothers, obviously, but it is not the same without basketball.” .

He went on to weave tales about why the sport is important and added points like how much he loves his team.

“I just love the game of basketball.”@Giannis_An34 spoke with @ZoraStephenson after returning to the floor and scoring 33 points in the win over the Nets. #FearTheDeer | #NBA pic.twitter.com/WmduVC1r8W — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) March 1, 2023

He also stressed how much he likes playing with the current squad and why it is tantamount to leave the court without getting hurt.

The Bucks are building something special

It is no secret now that the Milwaukee team has to be among the most feared squads in the NBA. The Boston Celtics might edge them out in terms of depth and playstyle, however, the Bucks team has been champions before.

In the playoffs, it is the little things that will make a big difference. Moreover, seeding is crucial for an easier path to the NBA Finals. The 1st seed in the East means they will likely avoid Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first or second round.

This a crucial factor, as the 76ers have been in scintillating form themselves. And while there may be doubts on who will actually sit atop the rankings in the East come playoff time, we think the Bucks are poised to hold on. But who knows, as for now, Milwaukee will be happy with their 15 wins in a row.

