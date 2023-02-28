“Stephen Curry Had Mechanical S**t”: When Kevin Hart ‘Revealed’ Warriors Star’s Secret Build

The talent of Stephen Curry wasn’t easy for NBA fans to comprehend at first. The things he did were so new, so alien, that the entire world was in disbelief. He was a shooter amongst shooters, a maestro who could dominate the court from an unprecedented range. The 6ft 2″ Warriors guard is solely credited for bringing in the dawn of the three-point era.

Now, we have almost taken Curry’s excellence for granted. Having seen him make ridiculous shots in crucial situations again and again has desensitized us towards his brilliance. But there was a time when Curry was still a relatively new phenomenon. From 2014-2016 was the time when the league was aware of what Stephen Curry was capable of but still in disbelief at his range and tenacity.

After the 2016 All-Star game, comedian and Hollywood star Kevin Hart had a humorous take on Stephen Curry and his brilliance. Hart, in his signature style, tried to convince the world that Curry was a robot.

Kevin Hart tried to convince the world that Stephen Curry was a robot

Comedian Kevin Hart is an outspoken basketball fan. A Philadelphia native, Hart is a passionate 76ers supporter. But because of his popularity and success, Hart has often found his way beyond the sideline. He has bantered with players, challenged Draymond Green to a three-point shooting competition, and partied with the likes of Dwyane Wade.

But in 2016, Hart was deeply impressed with a player who has become synonymous with three-point shooting. After the All-Star break, Hart was so impressed by Curry that he tried to convince the world the Warriors star was a robot.

Hart: “People, I didn’t wanna tell you this but I have no choice. All-Star Weekend in Toronto, Steph Curry, he says, Kevin come here. He lifts up his arm, the man had mechanical s**t in his arm. Wires and s**t. He is a robot, he is not real.”

Kevin Hart calls Steph Curry a robot https://t.co/Pb9Mes5Bxo — Hoops Videos (@HoopsVids) February 28, 2016

Hart has had his fair share of entertaining NBA moments

Kevin Hart loves watching the 76ers. But he also enjoys, or at least enjoyed, being in touch with the league and being a part of the All-Star celebrations. But perhaps Hart’s best NBA moments were all on the sidelines of official NBA games. Hart, who is known for being a cheeky smack-talker, would often involve rival athletes in his banter whenever they faced the 76ers.

Kevin Hart’s trash talk once fueled James Harden to a 51-point game. https://t.co/HPBc4AMMkH — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 9, 2017

Dwyane Wade once even blamed Hart for schooling the Sixers because Hart talked too much smack during the game. Fascinatingly, Hart had a very similar moment with James Harden as well. Hart trash-talked so much that Harden went on a 51-point spree and also dropped 13 assists and 13 rebounds.

