“I Just Screamed”: Dwyane Wade Recalls Excitement While Meeting ‘Scandal’ Actress Bellamy Young for the First Time

Dwyane Wade may have been a superstar on the basketball court, but stepping into Hollywood came with its own set of unfamiliar moments. Early on, as he began adjusting to the entertainment scene alongside his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, Wade found himself navigating a world very different from the NBA arenas he was used to.

One of his most memorable experiences came during an event in Los Angeles, where he had an unexpected fan moment of his own. As Wade recalled on Jenna & Friends, he was still learning how to carry himself in Hollywood settings.

On this particular occasion, it was Bellamy Young, the actress best known for her role as Mellie Grant on the hit TV show Scandal. Wade was such a big fan of the show that when he saw Young across the room, he couldn’t help himself. In an instinctive reaction, he revealed that he yelled her character’s name to get her attention.

“I saw Bellamy Young…and I just yelled, ‘MELLIE,’” Wade recalled. The Heat legend got very excited when a picture from that night was shown on the screen. For someone who was used to being the one others got excited about meeting, it was an unfamiliar but fun switch in roles. Wade said, “I just screamed it. I didn’t even know that was in me.”

That quick shout worked. Bellamy Young noticed, walked over, and the two had a friendly exchange. Wade said, “Well, she turned around and she looked and waved and came over and we started chatting it up. My wife was like, ‘You ready to go?’ I’m like, ‘NO.’”

Wade admitted he hasn’t seen Young since that event. While another meeting might be long overdue, the three-time NBA Champion was happy to find out that a picture of them together from that night exists. Wade asked the show’s host if he could have a copy, and she graciously said yes, telling him that she would hand him a printed copy so he could put it up somewhere in his home.