“I know my son just beat LeBron James but that’s LeBron!”: Trey Murphy III’s mom nearly in tears after getting a picture with the Lakers superstar

Trey Murphy III’s mom was elated to have seen LeBron James following the Pelicans win over the Lakers as she took a picture with him.

Last night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans was undoubtedly a must-win for both franchises. LeBron James and company are trying to solidify their position in the play-in race to compete for a championship while the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to become competitive following the CJ McCollum acquisition.

Unfortunately for Lakers fans, their beloved 2020 champs blew a 23 point lead in the second half to allow the Pels to come back and win by 8 points. The catalyst behind the comeback was rookie, Trey Murphy III, who had the entirety of the Pelicans’ bench points in the second half with 21 points, all in the 3rd quarter.

LeBron James balled at in the first three quarters but went 2-7 in the fourth to bring his total up to 39 points on the night. He did however, pass 37,000 career points, becoming the second player in NBA history to do so.

Trey Murphy III’s mom took a picture with LeBron James after the win.

Trey Murphy III put the NBA world on notice last night as he fueled a comeback in must win game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. While he may have been James’s foe on NBA hardwood, off it, him and his family are nothing but fans of ‘The King’.

Following the game, Murphy’s mom was beyond elated to meet LeBron in the halls, even taking a picture with him to commemorate the moment. According to multiple sources, his mom was nearly in tears and was screaming out of joy an excitement for having met LeBron James.

🚨Wholesome content alert🚨 For his mom’s birthday, Trey Murphy III introduced her to @KingJames. She was practically in tears she was so happy. I said, “You understand your son just beat him,” and she said, “But that’s LEBRON!” pic.twitter.com/wcHt7mKogG — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 28, 2022

Kudos to the 4x Finals MVP for putting aside the disheartening loss and doing something nice for the person who just beat him and perhaps put him out of Playoff contention.

The Lakers are now merely a game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs with a killer schedule ahead of them that consists of meetings with the Denver Nuggets, the Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, the Phoenix Suns, and the New Orleans Pelicans once again.

Knowing Gregg Popovich, despite the Spurs having to tank this season, he’ll certainly go all out to make the play-in tourney. Safe to say that the 2022 Playoffs have a much higher chance of not having the Lakers in them than having them.