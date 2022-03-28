“Space Jam 2 should be nominated for special effects for that hairline on LeBron James”: Lakers superstar gets roasted for an uncharacteristically crisp hairline at the Oscars

LeBron James gets called out for his hairline in Space Jam 2 at the Oscars this year, claiming the movie should’ve won in the special effects department.

LeBron James has had quite the year ever since Space Jam 2 released. While he did follow up on his promise to star in the second installment of Michael Jordan’s 1996 cult classic, Space Jam, he didn’t exactly have it be a hit like its predecessor.

With a production budget of $150 million, Space Jam 2 raked in merely $162.8 million worldwide. The $12 million in profit are close to nothing when you realize that the production budget does not include the marketing budget, which is usually about two thirds of what the production budget is.

All in all, Space Jam 2 lost Warner Bros quite a bit of money. To top it all off, NBA Twitter flamed LeBron James for his performance and kept comparing him to Michael Jordan amidst the movie’s release. Comparisons are inevitable but the scrutiny James received for the film was becoming unnecessary.

The Oscars bag on LeBron James some more for Space Jam 2.

LeBron James’s hairline has been a subject of comedy for over a decade now. Everything from fans claiming his hairline made the greatest comeback in NBA history to Drake taking to NBA Awards to roast his hairline himself, James hasn’t heard an end to these jokes.

The Oscars jumped on the hairline joke bandwagon as well this year as one of the presenters [Regina Hall] said, “I was very disappointed that Space Jam 2 did not get nominated in the special effects category for that hairline they gave LeBron James. It was really good!”

LeBron and his hairline getting roasted at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/wno7wpOdRq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 28, 2022

The award show slander doesn’t stop there for LeBron James unfortunately as he received the ‘honor’ of being named the ‘Worst Actor of the Year’ at the 82nd Razzie Awards this past week.

Seems as though people don’t realize that ‘A New Legacy’ is a movie for kids and not for adults who are looking to scrutinize an acting performance.