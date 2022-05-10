“I like Golden State Warriors going to the finals”: Why Tim Legler believes Steph Curry and the Warriors can reach the NBA finals

Tim Legler believes that it is down to Steph Curry if the Golden State Warriors want to win a championship.

The Grizzlies were without a key player, Ja Morant who injured his knee in Game 3 on Saturday. Although the game was brutal and ugly at times, the Warriors were able to earn the victory. Despite being in a shooting slump for the majority of the game, Golden State was able to make crucial shots in the final minutes.

Steph Curry’s late surge gave the Warriors a lead in the final seconds and they hung on for a tense victory. Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins both came up with clutch blocks.

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 32 points and eight assists. Golden State shot 40% from the field.”I felt like we got traded to the Kings overnight,” Curry joked during the TNT postgame interview with Jared Greenberg, while also referencing the Warriors’ “historically bad shooting”.

The Golden State Warriors are now favored to reach the Western Conference finals. Tim Legler, on the other hand, feels the Warriors can go one further and make it to the NBA finals.

Tim Legler backs the Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors to reach the NBA finals

JJ Redick and Tim Legler discuss the Grizzlies vs. Warriors playoff series and why they think Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the Warriors will beat Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. Tim outlines why he believes the Golden State Warriors will advance to the NBA Finals.

With Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, and Otto Porter Jr. The Warriors have three top-tier perimeter defenders on their bench, a luxury that no other team in the playoffs can match.



Andrew Wiggins is the most impactful 3-and-D player in the postseason thanks to his combination of perimeter defense and outside shooting. He’s a true All-Star who creates space for Steph, Klay, and Poole in the middle of the court while also contributing to Golden State’s top-ranked defense.

Golden State’s defense appears championship-ready with Green in the lineup. Jordan Poole has thrived in the spotlight of the NBA playoffs, far outperforming most other first-timers. Poole’s development into a triple-threat playmaking guard capable of hitting pull-up shots from beyond the arc and in the mid-range while wreaking havoc in the lane has elevated him to the Warriors’ most significant X-factor.

The Splash Brothers also appear to be in good shape and eager to reclaim their postseason supremacy. Golden State will look to return to comfortable grounds in the NBA finals and claim their first title since 2018.