“I love Krispy Kreme donuts, and Charles Barkley is my biggest customer”: Shaquille O’Neal was enthusiastically invested in the donut brand, but his famous Atlanta outlet burned down

Shaquille O’Neal has always been an enthusiastic promoter for Krispy Kreme donuts. He’s often had Inside the NBA segments alongside Charles Barkley eating their product.

Shaq famously burned through the initial money he earned for his first season of NBA play. Ever since then, however, the 7’1″ big man has been very prudent with the way he spends his money.

Since his NBA debut in 1992, O’Neal has now built up a net worth in excess of $420 million. His investment portfolio is wide and includes several restaurants, nightclubs, and food franchises, among other stuff.

Shaq was famously invested in Krispy Kreme by way of owning their famous franchise near Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta – about 4 miles away from TNT’s Studio J.

Also Read – The Phoenix Suns should be and are the favorites in the West! JJ Redick reiterates his stance on Chris Paul and Co being better than the Warriors.

Shaquille O’Neal says Charles Barkley is his (Krispy Kreme’s) biggest customer

Shaquille O’Neal was interviewed by Wall Street Journal over 2 years ago. One of the first questions in this interview was regarding Shaq’s favorite brands that he endorsed at the time. O’Neal didn’t hesitate at all while mentioning Krispy Kreme as his favorite outlet:

“My favorite one right now is Krispy Kreme. I’ve had relationships with 24-hour Fitness, Five Guys… But you know, my favorite one right now is Krispy Kreme. Cuz I like donuts, and Charles Barkley loves donuts. And he’s my biggest customer.”

Also Read – “Chris Paul is doing what Steve Nash and Magic Johnson did, yet Stephen Curry is no.1 on the ladder, who hasn’t shot well all year”: Suns Veteran Eddie A Johnson finds CP3 not being in the MVP race ridiculous

“No, but Krispy Kreme is a fabulous donut. I was introduced to it in college, and been in love with it ever since. So right now, I’ve got a few franchises. I’m looking to get more. I wanna be a large part of that business.”

The famous Krispy Kreme franchise at Ponce de Leon is being restored

This famous franchise was burnt down by a person caught on camera, back on 10th February 2021. The law enforcement authorities and judiciary have concluded that it was definitely a case of arson in the investigation that followed.

Shaq, in the interim, assured people that the store itself would be back in business before long. While that promise hasn’t held true about 12 months later, there was a pop-up doughnut shop set up at that same location! The Atlanta community is definitely counting on Shaq to bring Krispy Kreme back.