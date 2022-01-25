“The Phoenix Suns should be and are the favorites in the West”: JJ Redick reiterates his stance on Chris Paul and Co being better than the Warriors

Chris Paul and the Suns beat their franchise record for the best start to the season, JJ Redick explains why they’re the best in the NBA.

In a probable game of the night, the Phoenix Suns welcomed the Utah Jazz Monday night. On a back-to-back night playing the best team in the NBA, the Jazz came to the Footprint Center seeking just their 3rd victory in 10 games.

Just as their last game ended with the better team in Golden State winning, this game turned out to be a comprehensive 109-115 win for the Suns at the end. It’s no knock on the Jazz team, who stand fourth in the West and played without Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Chris Paul and Co just don’t let their opponents have it their way this season. On a 7 game winning streak, the Suns have matched up to their franchise’s best start to the season in its 54-years of existence. Their 39-7 record this season ties with their 2006-07 record, when the team was led by Steve Nash.

Having recently crossed the Hall of Fame point-guard on most assists list, CP3 with one of the most scrappy teams in the league stole another record from the Suns’ legend.

With all the records and victories piling up, Suns still do not make much news as compared to the Warriors or the Lakers or maybe even the Grizzlies these days. But a familiar voice has made the case for the Phoenix team, again.

“Phoenix Suns will be the team getting out of the West”: JJ Redick doubles down on his take for Chris Paul and co.

As soon as JJ Redick made his debut on ESPN, he went off against Stephen A Smith for not just ignoring but also undermining the Phoenix Suns when the latter team was going back and forth against the Warriors for the best record in the league.

Now that they have been above the Warriors with over 3 game differential, and are one of the top-5 teams on both offense and defense, the former Clippers’ sharpshooter doubled down on his take about the Suns a few days back on ESPN.

Even with 3 of their important players in Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, and Cameron Payne out injured, Paul and Booker have managed to keep getting wins. After putting up 27 points, 14 assists, 9 rebounds, and a steal against the Jazz the “Point God” isn’t looking to slow down to finish at the top of the West.

And it shouldn’t be surprising to anyone anymore if they do get out of the West to face the best team from the East and get their hands on the Larry O’Brien this time.