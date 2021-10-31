“Luka Doncic really said ‘f**ck Tristan Thompson!'”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Mavericks star makes an insane highlight to seize the game from the Kings

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic makes a massive highlight play to take the game away from the Sacramento Kings

Man, was this Mavericks vs Kings game a good one!

Both teams made mistakes here and there. Sacramento especially struggled massively from beyond the arc. However, even despite that, this was a really, really close game for practically the entire match.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, and Davion Mitchell came up huge for their respective teams. But, the man who stole the show, was unquestionably the Slovenian Prince. It was Luka, Motherflippin’ Doncic.

Whenever he was on the court, the man made big shots and big plays for the Mavericks. Time after time, he bailed out his team in tough situations and capitalized on the smallest of openings afforded to him by his opposition.

There is one specific play that is the perfect example of this. And let’s just say, there is a reason NBA Twitter is going completely bonkers over it.

Luka Doncic makes a step-back jumper from the logo to swing the momentum in the Mavericks’ favor

Before we get to the highlight, let’s set the table, shall we?

It is late into the 4th quarter. The Mavericks have been clumsy with the ball at times, but have made most of their shots. And yet, despite struggling from deep the whole time, Sacramento has held on, and stayed close.

After being behind for most of the game, the Kings have finally put together some momentum, and are now threatening to take the lead. The team has even forced Luka Doncic into a tough position late into the shot-clock of a key possession in the game. And then well… take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Here is how NBA Twitter reacted to this absolute filth from the Mavericks star

Thompson played great defense but Luka but Luka said fuck that 😂 — Urameshi 🗯 (@eviilflame) October 31, 2021

like whats the point of defense — Bango Burner 🦌 (@BangoBurner) October 31, 2021

i think luka just doesn’t give a shit, that’s how he plays, and i mean that in the best way possible — luke (@dnuggey) October 31, 2021

Luka plays like a Varsity player messing around with the JV team — Maxwell Mingay (@MaxwellMingay) October 31, 2021

With the way the game went after this shot, it may as well be called the winning shot.

The Mavs seized control immediately, and never let go, eventually winning 105-99.

Luka Magic strikes again.

