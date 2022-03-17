“F**k Marcus Smart!”: Warriors’ fans call out the dirty Celtics’ ‘DPOY’ for his actions on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in back-to-back plays

Celtics’ Marcus Smart made dirty plays on both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, gets called out for the same

The Boston Celtics make their way to the Bay tonight, as they face the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics are one of the hottest teams since the turn of the calendar, going 24-9 during the stretch. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been the driving forces offensively, whereas Marcus Smart takes the credit for making the Cs the top defense in the league.

The Warriors, who were the leading defense in the league, before the Cs took over, have their DPOY Draymond Green back. Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are having a good few shooting games. They were ready to take on the Celtics.

It was a gritty game right from the start. Both teams played tremendous defense while having a slow offensive night. The Celtics shot better from the field and got themselves a small lead, before Marcus Smart decided to knock out his competition.

Marcus Smart tried injuring both the Splash Brothers on the same play

Smart often calls himself as one of the best defenders in the league. Sure, if you knock the opponent right out of the game, of course your stats would be better than the rest. He did the same tonight with Stephen Curry, and tried to do the same to Klay Thompson.

Steph was limping and headed to the locker room after an awkward loose ball exchange with Marcus Smart (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/UCcPBYBRZZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2022

As expected, the Warriors staff was furious over these plays, and did not shy away from talking about them.

Kerr and the Warriors’ coaching staff were furious when speaking to the referees about a pair of Marcus Smart plays pic.twitter.com/vzB9w9Cagq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

The Warriors staff was upset with both of these Marcus Smart plays. First one was a roll up of Steph Curry’s leg that has him currently in the locker room, second ruled a flagrant on Klay Thompson. Kerr was telling refs to review both plays, mimicking a leg chop to officials. pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2022

After the same, Steve Kerr went on to exchange some words with Smart as well.

Steve Kerr had some words for Marcus Smart 👀 Warriors and Celtics getting spicy 🌶pic.twitter.com/V008fUVCBE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 17, 2022

Steph, after that play, went back to the locker room, and was ruled OUT for the rest of the game.

Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) will not return to tonight’s game, the team announced. — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) March 17, 2022

Warriors’ Twitter calls out Smart on his plays

Warriors’ Twitter did not take kindly to the plays made by Marcus Smart.

the irony is that dray is/was called dirty all the time- if he did half of what marcus smart just did he’d have been ejected — steph 🐐💖 (@thirstyfor30) March 17, 2022

Marcus Smart injuring the whole Dubs backcourt on one possession. Nasty stuff — Klay Thompson’s Burner (@iKlayThompson) March 17, 2022

Well, a loss here hurts, but if the injury to Stephen Curry is serious, then the league should look into the same and take stricter actions against Smart.