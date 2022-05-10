“This trailer overshadows LeBron James’ Space Jam 2 sins!”: NBA Twitter goes BONKERS as Adam Sandler and Bron’s movie, Hustle’s trailer drops

NBA Twitter reacts to the release of LeBron James’s and Adam Sandler’s movie, ‘Hustle’s trailer after its release

LeBron James is a basketball player, sure. But, it appears that the man likes to dabble in other things as well.

He has done a bunch of commercials, is outspoken on any real-world issues outside of basketball, and of course, he splits some of his professional time to be LeGM as well.

One of the more recent ventures he has gotten into, is the production of movies. And well, let’s just say, his most recent project is set to be a massive one.

Working alongside Adam Sandler, Bron has been working on a movie based on the journey of an international NBA prospect, called ‘Hustle’. And when there is a film with so many big names attached to it already, it’s only predictable that fans would be anticipating it, like hardcore Christians for the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Recently, the trailer for the movie was dropped by the Lakers star and his crew, and NBA twitter just can’t get enough of it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “I’d have traded Ben Simmons for a Subway sandwich for hitting on my girl”: Michael Blackson hits out at Nets star once again, after he made after he tried to hit on his partner

NBA Twitter can’t control itself as the latest trailer for Hustle drops on social media

In case you may not know already, Hustle is set to release on Netflix, on June 10th. It will be starring Jazz player Juancho Hernangomez, who, in recent years, has started to be reputed as someone with the ability to act really well. So, who knows? Maybe this will be his big break.

Coming to the trailer though, here it is in the tweet below.

This new trailer for “Hustle,” produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James is pic.twitter.com/ZxQYIMXhMO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 10, 2022

And as we said, fans have been going absolutely bonkers over it.

This trailer overshadows LeBron James’ Space Jam 2 sins! https://t.co/63WR7nuMcL — Spam (@warriors4ly) May 10, 2022

Na Juancho getting COOKED in this scene pic.twitter.com/8CWgqaaI4n — HeadShot (@HeadShotMN) May 10, 2022

LeBron is making movies now?? This is why LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time — (@LeBrontoFan) May 10, 2022

Isn’t this just the Gianni’s movie but with made up characters? — Trees&Threes (@gilbertjlee9) May 10, 2022

Frankly, we aren’t that different from the excited fans here. We simply can’t wait to watch it!

Also Read: “Nick Wright is making millions, he’ll be fine”: Nets’ Kevin Durant shows no mercy to NBA reporter, compares it to fans trash talking players