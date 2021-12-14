“I must’ve won, Rocky don’t lose, I feel good”: Reggie Jackson’s hilarious response to a reporter who compared his performance against the Suns to a Rocky film

LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson has a hilarious response for a reporter who termed his performance against the Phoenix Suns like a Rocky film.

The Clippers defeated the Phoenix Suns 111-95. Both teams played with depleted rosters. In what was a rematch from last season’s western conference finals. Marcus Morris Sr. led the Clippers, scoring a season-high 24-points and 11-rebounds.

The LA team had some crucial contributions from Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann. Clippers point guard Jackson had signed a two-year $21M deal with the franchise during the off-season after a notable performance in the 2021 playoffs.

The 31-year old hasn’t had a great start to the season but has improved in the last couple of games, especially his performance against the Orlando Magic. Jackson sank a jumper with 2.2 seconds remaining on the clock to give Clippers the lead, resulting in a W.

Jackson had an impressive performance against the Suns. The Clippers point guard contributed on both ends of the floor. A reporter termed his performance as a Rocky film due to the taking some falls during the game.

Reggie Jackson has a hilarious response to a reporter’s Rocky film reference.

Despite having a lackluster start to the season, Jackson seems to be getting back on track. However, his 3-point shooting continues to remain a concern at 33.0%. The Clippers guard is currently averaging 17.6 PPG and 4.0 APG.

A reporter drew a hilarious analogy of Jackson’s tonight’s performance against the Suns, terming it as a Rocky film. For which, Jackson had an interesting answer.

Me: “It looked like you were in a Rocky film or something. Getting knocked around, on the ground.” Reggie Jackson: “I must’ve won! Rocky don’t lose! I feel good. Got a little banged up but that’s part of the game.” pic.twitter.com/b0LCRfsRGg — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 14, 2021

Jackson helped the Clippers emerge victorious over the Suns, dropping 19-points. The Clippers guard shot 46.2% from the field and was 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Jackson’s role on the team has been increased amid the absence of Paul George and Kwahi Leonard.

