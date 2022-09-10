Luka Doncic, who signed a $100 million deal with Michael Jordan’s brand, sues mother Mirjam Poterbin

Luka Doncic decided to light the Eurobasket up and drop 47 on France, a record. But before that, he decided to sue his mom over his brand!

Yes, you read that one right, Luka Doncic, the miracle child decided to wake up and drop 47 on France. A Eurobasket record, the highest in over 60 years. He broke all records that night. But before that, he decided to file a lawsuit for his brand.

The ownership dispute over “Luka Doncic 7” which is Luka’s brand is controversial. It has been under the ownership of his mother for quite some time and for reasons unknown, she has been out of the picture for a while.

Over the last few days, it all became very clear. Luka cannot file a trademark under his name because his mother owns it. Yes, what a bizarre turn of events.

For someone like Doncic, whose marketability is only set to grow multiple folds over the years, having control of his own brand and trademarking is essential.

Also read: Luka Doncic scores 83 points in just 19 hours, reminding the Mavs why they paid him $215 million

Luka Doncic is suing his Mother as he attempts to take control of his brand again. He filed a petition to cancel the registration of “LUKA DONCIC 7,” a trademark currently held by his mother, Mirjam Poterbin. pic.twitter.com/z0NZ8GsLuf — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) September 9, 2022

Luka Doncic says he needs to have full control over his own brand and is taking mother Mirajam Poterbin to court

The Dallas Mavericks star is not taking any chances. He wants to grow and lead the NBA, and most likely he will be the face of the league.

But, not having control of his own brand, or worse yet, not having the rights to it can be a huge hindrance.

👩‍👦 Luka Dončić, in dispute with his mother ™️ He wants control over his brand and name. #NBA pic.twitter.com/yz07HHod5v — AS USA (@English_AS) September 7, 2022

In Luka’s own words, “I continue to grow as a player and as a person, so I need to be in control of my brand”

As per Marc Stein, before he unleashed his fury on France, dropping a mammoth 47, he filed a lawsuit at the US Patent and Trademark office. Now we know why he was so angry.

Luka Doncic scores 47 points in a 40-minute @EuroBasket game to lead Slovenia past France and clinch first place in Group B … on the second night of a back-to-back and after filing a US Patent and Trademark Office challenge to secure control of a trademark held by his mother. https://t.co/wNR7FfQVne — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 7, 2022

What do you think? Will Luka prevail in court? Will we see a return of Luka Doncic 7? Let us know.

Also read: 7 footer Rudy Gobert got Luka Doncic right back with a mean poster dunk on his dome