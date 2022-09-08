Luka Doncic scores 83 points in just 19 hours, reminding the Mavs why they paid him $215 million

Luka Doncic’s year-in-year-out, rise in basketball has made for stellar viewing. The scary aspect is, that he is just getting started!

The 23-year-old had just received a significant paycheck in the summer of 2022. A deal worth upwards of 200 Million. $215 million to be precise.

The three-time NBA ‘All-Star’ has risen the city of Dallas from its ruins, since his arrival in 2018. A franchise that had been failing for the better part of a decade finally had something to look forward to.

With Doncic at the helm, the Dallas Mavericks have witnessed first-hand success, in the form of once again making the playoffs, consistently. Notably, the Western Conference finals in the 2022 playoffs.

With three All-NBA First team selections, he has put the NBA on notice, since he first stepped foot on the hardwood. His scoring adroitness has been on show during these past four years.

Luka Doncic absolutely dominates the FIBA Eurobasket, lighting up his opponents for a combined 83 points in back-to-back fixtures!

Luka Doncic has not had a quiet summer by any means. Doncic has been an active player for the Slovenian national team, in the FIBA Eurobasket 2022.

The Mavericks principal has been torching the national sides throughout the offseason. Doncic’s recent performances have fans flabbergasted.

Luka’s exhibitions against the Germans and French, have players and fans alike, startled and dumbfounded.

In back-to-back nights, the former Euroleague MVP, dropped a staggering 83 points in the span of 19 hours. Absurd.

Not to mention, the ‘All-Star’ led his team to consecutive victories. Against the Germans, Doncic proceeded to procure a stat line of 36 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. Influential.

However, the game against France is where the 23-year-old left spectators astounded. Luka Doncic accumulated 47 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal, in what is regarded as the second most points in Eurobasket history.

The display also included a wild shot, that had left a sour taste in French mouths.

Although, the impressive detail to note is that he produced this whilst scoring at a rate of 65%, from the floor, 55% from beyond the arc, and 92% from the free throw line. Efficient as ever.

Luka Doncic might be in for a career year when the 2022-2023 campaign is underway. What do you reckon the Slovenian international will achieve this year? MVP? Finals MVP? Let us know!

