“Zion Willaimson, Wanted to Leave”: Mavericks Fans Dislike Ticket Price Hike Because Luka Doncic Was Traded, Claims Shannon Sharpe

The Dallas Mavericks ticket price hike is challenging the devotion of their already disgruntled fans. Shannon Sharpe says the team’s current wave of backlash is more fallout from the Luka Doncic trade, as the rate increase insults supporters and seems like another slap in the face of Mavs fandom.

While speaking to Chad Johnson on Nightcap, Unc revealed that the Mavs decided to raise season ticket prices by nearly 9% for the 2025-26 season, citing “investment in the team and fan engagement” as the main reason.

He added that the fan reaction is justifiable but would be vastly different if it had come without the Luka loss. “If they had kept Luka and said we’re gonna raise the ticket prices, I don’t think fans would’ve had nothing bad to say about that decision, Ocho,” he said.

Sharpe brought up the importance of keeping homegrown superstars on the team, noting that Doncic hadn’t requested a trade out of Dallas. He referred to Zion Williamson to demonstrate the difference between stars who wish to leave and stars who wish to stay.

“You see Zion [Williamson] wanted to leave,” he told Ocho, implying that Mavs fans would’ve had a different response if Doncic had expressly stated that he wanted out.

He further brought up the situation in Philly right now, adding that a potential departure of Joel Embiid wouldn’t be that painful for 76ers fans, given his injury troubles. He brought up the Ben Simmons trade too, claiming player regression was also a factor.

Luka, according to Sharpe, showed no visible regression but was getting better every season. He hadn’t even reached his prime yet, so the “what if” factor was something else Mavs fans have been rueing in the month since the trade.

If the Luka news wasn’t bad enough for Mavs fans, they’ve been hit with one of the most outrageous injury bugs imaginable. They’re missing 4 of 5 starters due to some ailment or the other, and Kyrie Irving’s injury last night just made it worse.

The Dallas Mavericks’ injury woes have piled up

Before last night, the Mavericks’ entire big man rotation was missing due to injuries. Dereck Lively II is out for the season, Daniel Gafford suffered a knee injury in February, and Anthony Davis’ groin condition was reaggravated in his debut.

PJ Washington suffered an ankle injury against the Bucks over the weekend, and Kyrie Irving’s knee injury last night has been the talk of the town.

With their 2 All-Stars out for the foreseeable future and no other leader on the team apart from Klay Thompson, the Mavericks may be forced to give up on their plans to be a “win now” franchise this season and try their luck in the draft.

Unless Kyrie returns immediately and salvages a play-in spot (highly unlikely), the Dallas Mavericks will have to shelf this season under a failed campaign and try again next year.