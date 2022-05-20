Max Verstappen Net Worth and Career Earnings 2022 : How much money does 2021 World Champion make?

Max Verstappen won his maiden championship in the 2021 season and also extended his contract with the Red Bull till 2028.

Max Verstappen debuted in F1 at the age of 17 in 2015 with Red Bull. The Dutchman moved to F1 directly from F3 taking a seat next to Carlos Sainz in Toro Rosso.

He also got involved in a fierce battle with Lewis Hamilton in 2021 to win the drivers’ title which he eventually did. Following the intense rivalry, Verstappen got labelled as one of the best drivers on the grid.

Having joined the sport at such a young age, Verstappen holds several records to himself. He is the youngest driver to start a race, score points, be a race leader, step on the podium, and set the fastest lap.

On record that he could not make his own was the youngest pole sitter. This particular record still belongs to Sebastian Vettel.

By the end of the 2021 season, Verstappen had scored 20 wins and 60 podiums in his F1 career and had made over 141 race starts.

The net worth of Max Verstappen

After taking his first world title in the 2021 season Verstappen extended his contract with the Milton-Keynes based team till 2028. This undoubtedly will add more dollars to his account.

The net worth of the 24-year-old stands at $60mn including the earnings from multiple endorsements. However, the new deal will boost the net worth of the Dutchman even more. The Red Bull driver will receive a substantial raise in pay from 2024.

Verstappen will likely receive an on-track salary of a whopping $55M. However, as of now, Verstappen’s yearly salary stands at $40M.

His annual salary puts him among the top earners in the sport but his fan following has only been topped by Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen has garnered a lot of followers over time who call themselves the ‘Orange army’ and are present almost in all European races to cheer up their hero.

This popularity has made him desirable among brands and has brought him numerous endorsements. His main sponsors are Jumbo Supermarkets, Ziggo, Red Bull, G-Star Raw, and CarNext.com. It is unclear how much he is worth via endorsements.

Age 24 Marital Status Single (In a relationship with Kelly Piquet) Team Red Bull Racing Residence Monaco Nationality Dutch, Belgian Endorsements Jumbo Supermarkets, Ziggo, G-Star Raw, CarNext.com Annual Salary $40 million Net worth $60 million Birthday 30th September Height 1.81m Ethnicity White Points 1616.5 (2022 Emilia Romagna GP) Championships 1

