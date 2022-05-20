F1

Max Verstappen Net Worth and Career Earnings 2022 : How much money does 2021 World Champion make?

Max Verstappen Net Worth and Career Earnings 2022 : How much money does 2021 World Champion make?
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"It is not easy to walk in at the position he does": Mahela Jayawardene appreciates Tim David's performance for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 despite initial failures
Next Article
"Tilak is probably the standout young player": Mahela Jayawardene lauds Tilak Varma for his incredible performances in IPL 2022
F1 Latest News
Max Verstappen Net Worth and Career Earnings 2022 : How much money does 2021 World Champion make?
Max Verstappen Net Worth and Career Earnings 2022 : How much money does 2021 World Champion make?

Max Verstappen won his maiden championship in the 2021 season and also extended his contract…