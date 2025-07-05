After Sydney Sweeney, Tom Brady Was Seen Hitting It Off With Sofia Vergara

Tom Brady seemed to have a good time at Jeff Bezos’ wedding this past week. After being spotted chatting with Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney, the GOAT later sat down to talk with Sofia Vergara. It adds to the speculation that the single Brady may be testing the waters on a new relationship.

Brady’s love speculation with Sweeney, star of the hit show Euphoria, ramped up when he was seen not just talking with her, but dancing too. Although it was quickly cleared up that she’s still single by choice and not romantically involved with him, which makes sense, given that he’s 20 years older than Sweeney.

But later on, Brady was seen getting along with Sofia Vergara, best known for her role as Gloria in Modern Family. The stunning 52-year-old actress is definitely in a more realistic age range for TB12 to pursue. So, are the two sparking a future romance?

What a weekend for Tom Brady at the Bezos wedding. He was “chatting up” Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Vergara. GOAT behavior. pic.twitter.com/0n1eP4sIgc — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) July 2, 2025

Well, not exactly. There are no claims of any romantic links between them. Furthermore, Brady was spotted at Bezos’ wedding mingling and dancing with several people throughout the night, not just Vergara and Sweeney. Most notably, he was seen talking to model Brooks Nader for quite some time.

We all know how much Brady loves his supermodels. His first wife, Gisele Bundchen, is a Brazilian fashion model with whom he has two kids. They were an NFL power couple for the better part of 13 years before their very public breakup. In fact, Gisele went on to date her jiu-jitsu instructor following the split, and she now has a child with him as well.

So, of all the names, Nader might be the one to keep an eye on. She’s close to Sweeney’s age, but her career track makes us think Brady may have his sights set on her over the two actresses. Movie stars just don’t seem to be Brady’s cup of tea. Then again, we’re just speculating.

We all have our preferences when it comes to dating. For Brady, he seemingly likes his partners to be fit and health-conscious like he is. After all, he didn’t earn the nickname “The Plant Man” for nothing. Brady treats his body like a temple, and he expects his partners to do the same.

All in all, we briefly thought the GOAT might be hitting it off with either Vergara or Sweeney. Maybe he did, but not enough to stir up serious relationship rumors. It seems like everyone was mingling during the party, and Brady just happened to cross paths with them. Perhaps he’s just a big fan of Modern Family as well as Euphoria.