Podcaster Claims Sydney Sweeney, Tom Brady, and Orlando Bloom “Got Cozy” at Jeff Bezos’ Wedding and Later Strolled in Venice

After being linked to Irina Shayk, Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian, and several others post-Gisele Bündchen divorce, Tom Brady is back in the dating rumors yet again. The GOAT, who attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Italy, was connected to actor Sydney Sweeney. Reports claim they danced together during the party until 2 a.m.

Meanwhile, several media outlets claim that Brady was “chatting up” Sweeney at the hotel bar. A few other pop culture analysts also chimed in on the rumors. While Brady and Sweeney remain silent about the rumors, fans on social media commented about their 20-year age gap (Brady is 47 and Sweeney is 27).

Notably, Kiss 108 Radio Podcast’s Lisa Donovan gave a glimpse into how Brady, Sweeney, and Orlando Bloom spent their time in Venice.

“We talked about how Sydney Sweeney was on the guest list, and we were like, what? What is her connection? But yeah, she, Tom, and Orlando Bloom were all getting cozy, and the next morning they were seen walking around the streets of Venice together. All three of them,” Lisa said during the podcast after reviewing Brad Pitt’s F1 movie.

While the relationship rumors are going strong, it needs to be noted that the actor is happily single at the moment, as per reports. And Brady, who has Raiders minority ownership duties and a lead analyst role with Fox, has focused more on football-related commitments after the 2022 divorce. This would suggest that the duo has not started dating and that it’s all more of a speculation.

“The actress is very much single despite the swirling speculation after she was seen spending time on a stroll through the streets of Venice, Italy, with both Bloom and Brady. We’re told the Euphoria star is focused on her career and enjoying life, with romance not being a priority right now,” TMZ, which broke the Brady-Sweeney news, wrote, sidelining the relationship rumors.

Notably, back in February, Tom shared a cryptic post about love after Gisele welcomed her first child with Joaquim Valente. “I really think the secret to being loved is to love,” read the post shared to Brady’s Instagram Story. “And the secret to being interesting is to be interested.”

In the meantime, Brady also sparked romance rumors with Brooks Nader among fans during the Bezos event. But as the Sweeney rumors gained traction, speculation around Brooks Nader quietly faded into the background.

Among the other notable guests was Gisele’s ex-boyfriend and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who attended the wedding alone. While Sweeney’s invitation came as a surprise, it was anticipated that Brady would catch attention at the Bezos wedding.

With Wimbledon around the corner, fans and journalists will be keeping an eye on whether Brady will attend the event alone, with his children, or bring someone along amid the rumors.