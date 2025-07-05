“Why is Tom Brady Hanging Out With Sydney Sweeney?”: Skip Bayless’s Wife Sounds Off on A-Listers at Jeff Bezos’ Wedding

Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney were the highlight of Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Venice, attended by celebrities including the Kardashians, Leonardo DiCaprio, and others. Apparently, TMZ reported that Brady was “chatting up” the Euphoria star at the hotel bar. Since Brady has reportedly been single following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, and Sweeney is “single by choice,” NFL fans have also attempted to link the A-list duo.

Notably, the fans cited the age gap (Brady is 47 and Sweeney is 27) during their discussions. And in no time, sources close to Sweeney denied the romance rumors. “Sweeney is focused on her career and enjoying life,” insiders told Page Six.

Meanwhile, reacting to the rumors, Skip Bayless’s wife, Ernestine Sclafani, questioned Brady’s presence at the big wedding. She went on to detail the romance rumors surrounding Sweeney and the GOAT.

“Why are these people showing up? Why is Tom Brady there? Why is Tom Brady hanging out with—I can’t even think of her name now—Sweeney, what’s her name? Sweeney? Sydney Sweeney? They stayed at the bar. They closed the bar. They were there till two or three in the morning,” Ernestine said during The Skip Bayless Show podcast.

After her breakup with fiancé Jonathan Davino, Sweeney has been prioritizing her acting career and had not looked into her dating life. Notably, neither Brady nor Sweeney publicly responded to the rumors.

However, in Sweeney’s interview with The Times in late May, the actor whole-heartedly confirmed she is not dating anyone. Sweeney also added that she is learning a lot about herself, spending time with friends, and enjoying the new experience right now.

As for Brady, the father of three, is co-parenting with Gisele and has not publicly commented on his relationship status following the divorce. Since then, he has been linked to multiple celebrities, including Irina Shayk, Brooks Nader, Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian, and more. All of those rumors eventually faded, as sources close to Brady denied them.

Meanwhile, reacting to the wedding hype, Ernestine also questioned the attention surrounding Jeff Bezos’ lavish $25 million extravaganza. “Why is this so in everybody’s face? I don’t know why. When I look, I can’t get away from it,” she added.

Ernestine also criticized online media and entertainment outlets like Variety and The Hollywood Reporter for their extensive coverage of the event. “And I read every entertainment magazine that I get. And everywhere I look, the whole weekend was bombarded with who went to the wedding,” she observed.

Since both Brady and Sweeney have categorically denied the rumors, the Brady–Sweeney storyline may soon fade. However, it is almost certain that the media will continue to keep an eye on both stars, as they remain single.