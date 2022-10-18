“I Never Worry About What Stephen A. Smith or Whoever Say”: Jonathan Kuminga Breaks Silence on ESPN Analyst’s ‘Shortchanging’ Accusation

Upcoming Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga finally breaks his silence over veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith’s ‘shortchanging’ allegations.

Playing for a franchise like the Golden State Warriors remains a dream of hundreds of NBA aspirants. A well-oiled machine from top to bottom, with the front office and ownership having a team-first approach. The Bay Area franchise has set an example for both players and management.

While their Big 3 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green continue to headline the franchise, coach Steve Kerr and GM Bob Myers have been grooming a young squad for the future, consisting of Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody.

It’s safe to say that Dub Nation need not worry too much about their future, with the above names having impressed most of us. However, an accusation by veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith has us thinking, who sometime back called out Kuminga for allegedly shortchanging the Warriors.

Kuminga, who kept mum on the matter for the most time, recently opened up on it during a conversation with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“Man, I don’t even know where he got that information”: Jonathan Kuminga responds to Stephen A. Smith questioning his work ethic.

The 7th pick in the 2021 draft, Kuminga, was drafted by the Warriors. Yet to begin his 2nd season, the Congo native is already an NBA champion. Standing at 6ft 7′, JK possesses high-flying skills, making him a potential star player for the Dubs dynasty.

With a near 7′ wingspan, Kuminga can not only dunk the ball but also play lockdown defense. However, there were some doubts over his work ethic, off-late, courtesy of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old seems to have finally broken his silence on the matter, saying the following.

“Man, I don’t even know where he got that information. I never worry about it. I never respond to it. I never want to talk about it. It’s just wasting my energy,” said Kuminga.

The Warriors forward added,

“I never worry about what Stephen A. or whoever say. Because he gets paid to talk about people. I don’t blame him. I don’t complain about it. Because at the end of the day, I know what I do and what I don’t.”

Kuminga need not stress, given he has the support of some of the Warriors’ key figures.

Stever Kerr and Andre Iguodala come out in support of Jonathan Kuminga.

Fortunately for JK, he has the backing of Coach Kerr and veteran player Iguodala, who had the following to say in defense of their team member, respectively.

“JK’s had a really great summer, he’s done everything we asked of him,” said Kerr. “He’s traveled some because he’s played for his national team during the summer, but he’s been working really hard.”

Widely regarded as the leader of the Warriors locker room, Iggy had the following to say about Kuminga.

“I just saw a highlight tape from him playing for his country,” Iguodala said. “He’s over there right now playing in their international games. Kuminga’s getting busy. I mean fastbreak, reverse, pull-ups, he’s in his bag. ISOs, getting to it, making shots. But every clip, they down 20, 25.”

