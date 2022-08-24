$16M worth Stephen A. Smith’s startling ‘shortchanging’ revelations about Jonathan Kuminga

Veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith makes a sensational revelation regarding Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga.

The seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jonathan Kuminga, has been nothing short of impressive in his limited appearances for the Warriors. Standing at 6ft 7, the Congo native boasts rare athleticism, making him a potentially important piece in the Dubs dynasty.

In the 16.9 MPG he averaged for the Warriors during the season, Kuminga had 9.3 PPG and 3.3 RPG on 51.3% shooting from the field. The 19-year-old was placed strategically by coach Steve Kerr, with his minutes likely to increase in the upcoming season.

Kuminga has shown an ability to contribute on both ends of the floor, having a 7′ wingspan. While shooting continues to be a matter of concern for him, he’s surrounded by the best in the business to help him. Nonetheless, there has been some chatter regarding the rookie’s work ethic off-late.

During a recent episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith made some startling disclosures about Kuminga, even accusing him of shortchanging the Warriors.

Stephen A. Smith dishes out inside information on Jonathan Kuminga.

To this point, there had only been positive talks about Kuminga having a bright future. Nevertheless, a recent revelation from veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith may dent the Warriors rookie’s perception. The First Take analyst threw shade at the 6ft 7 forward’s work ethic.

Having a net worth of $16M and an acclaimed body of work, Smith’s words hold a lot of weightage for hoop fans.

Stephen A. Smith: “I’m worried about Kuminga. I’m hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of his head. The level of discipline he lacks… I’m hearing that he’s shortchanging the Warriors in that regard, and he gotta get his act together…” (via @firsttake) pic.twitter.com/0VAPPf0Wyb — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 23, 2022

Coming from a source like Stephen A, this doesn’t do well for Kuminga’s image. Though this may sound like a worry for the Dub Nation, they can rest assured, given the presence of a personality like Draymond Green in the locker room. And not to forget the authority of Splash Brothers.

The Warriors are known to have one of the best cultures and management in American Sports. Thus with an owner like Joe Lacob and GM Bob Myers, it wouldn’t be much of a task to set things straight with Kuminga.

