“Kyle Lowry is worse than my 4-year old”: DeMar DeRozan hilariously roasted the Raptors point guard after he yelled out his name during an interview

DeMar DeRozan hilariously gets fed up with Kyle Lowry after the latter continuously calls out his name during a locker room interview.

When talking about friendships within the NBA, the conversation almost always starts off with DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. The two first met as teammates on the Toronto Raptors after Lowry got traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to up north in 2009. This is the same year that Dear got drafted by the Raptors.

The backcourt worked their way up the pecking order in the East to bring glory back to the Toronto Raptors, establishing themselves as the best backcourt in the Eastern Conference while making the Raps a mainstay in the Playoffs.

Also read: “Imagine a 300 pound sloppy fat boy running at you full speed!”: Markieff Morrie doesn’t mince his words about Nikola Jokic after missing 30 games due to whiplash

Year in and year out, it felt as though DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry were on the precipice of postseason glory. Unfortunately for them, LeBron James played in the same conference as them.

Before the duo would have a chance to go back at it together with James in the Western Conference for the first time in his career, the two were split up in a trade that sent DeRozan to the Spurs and brought Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors.

DeMar DeRozan yells at Kyle Lowry during an interview.

There are so many instances where DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have displayed a brother-like bond with one another that picking one moment isn’t enough. In this particular clip, Kyle Lowry hilariously yells out ‘Demar! DeMar!’ while the shooting guard is giving a locker room interview.

Also read: “Michael Jordan came up in the era where everybody hated each other, while LeBron James dominated an era of his little bros”: Al Harrington gives his take on the GOAT debate

In response, DeRozan says, “It sucks to have a childish teammate like him. You’re acting like my one year old. My four year old is better than you.”

With the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat looking like formidable Playoff teams this 2022 season, it feels as though a postseason series between them could take place this very season. Seeing DeMar DeRozan go head-to-head with Kyle Lowry will be must-watch TV.