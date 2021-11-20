“Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson really played Rock Paper Scissors to introduce Andre Iguodala!”: When the Splash Brothers used the classic game to find who would welcome the crowd favorite Iggy back

When Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson battled it out in Rock Paper Scissors to decide who would welcome Andre Iguodala

The Golden State Warriors are on a roll currently. They are 14-2 to start the season and are back on top of the league. Despite having Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Otto Porter Jr. out, the Dubs secured the road win tonight.

After the game, we saw Stephen Curry interacting with a young fan, and playing Rock Paper Scissors with him. This isn’t the first time we spotted Steph enjoying a contest of the classic game. Back in February 2020, Andre Iguodala and the Heat were visiting the Warriors. This was the first time Andre was at the Chase Center, and the first time he was back home since he was traded. In an attempt to decide who would introduce him, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson engaged in a battle of Rock Paper Scissors.

Klay Thompson lost to Stephen Curry at Rock Paper Scissors, had to introduce Andre Iguodala

Stephen Curry seems to be very good at Rock Paper Scissors. He beat Klay Thompson in two straight draws, in what appeared to be a best of three.

Steph and Klay really did rock paper scissors to see who would introduce Andre Iguodala 🤣 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/mxDw6ZvGse — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 11, 2020

Klay lost the contest, and had to get up and welcome Andre back to the Bay. He did a great job of doing so. Having played so many years together, it wasn’t hard for Thompson to find words for his bud.

“He made me, Steph, Draymond, and Loon’s job a lot easier, as well as coach Kerr and the coaching staff. We’re indebted to this man for what he gave us. It’s good to have you back, Dre. I can’t wait to see your jersey in the rafters one of these days,” Thompson said, before embracing Iguodala.

“I can’t wait to see your jersey in the rafters one day bro.”

Well, all that is in the past now. Andre is back with the Dubs. Klay Thomspon is making great progress in his recovery. Warriors’ fans cant wait for the day Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala share the floor together again.