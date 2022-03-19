“LeBron James went wild while Drake sat courtside with a bottle of Lobos 1707”: Lakers’ superstar took down the Raptors, dropping 36-point in an overtime win

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James put up a show for his friend Drake, who was sitting courtside with a bottle of Lobos 1707

The Los Angeles Lakers were in Toronto tonight, as they took on the Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena. It was a close contest all night long, with there being 24 lead changes, and 16 ties. However, the Lakers forced overtime and then won the contest 128-123.

LeBron James went berzerk in the 4th quarter. Playing all 12 minutes, the King put up 16 points in the final frame, shooting 7/10 from the field, grabbing 4 rebounds, and blocking a shot.

LeBron WENT OFF in the clutch tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z7rEuG7mYE — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) March 19, 2022

He ended the game with 36 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks.

Russell Westbrook came up big with a 22-point triple-double as well.

LeBron James balled out with Drake courtside, sipping from a bottle of Lobos 1707

LeBron James, as we all know, is close friends with Canadian sensation Drake. It was almost guaranteed for Drake to show up at the Raptors game when the Lakers are in town if he’s around. Drake did just the same tonight, as he came to support his friend as well as his Raptors.

As we all know, Drake doesn’t show up without some heat, and tonight, it was his $1.9 million necklace. Along with the same, Drake also carried a bottle of LeBron James’ tequila, Lobos 1707, which could be spotted courtside.

Drake was enjoying the show that LeBron James and the Lakers were putting up for him. When Brodie hit the game-tying three, Drake couldn’t stop himself from reacting to the same.

Drake after Westbrooks game tying 3 pic.twitter.com/2IrJnvf64O — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) March 19, 2022

After the game, he was seen talking to LBJ and Russ.

LeBron and Russ dap up Drake after the win 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oWyJuusbTY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2022

Well, after the party the Lakers had at Scotiabank Arena, I guess the after-party for LeBron James and co is at Drake’s mansion.