Dell and Sonya Curry’s heartfelt messages during son Stephen Curry’s graduation ceremony at Davidson

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry receives his bachelor’s degree from Davidson College after playing 13 years in the NBA.

Stephen Curry’s historic run continues post winning his 4th championship. The reigning Finals MVP is now a graduate from Davidson College, finishing his Bachelor of Arts, majoring in sociology. The 34-year-old completed his course in May this year.

The celebrations continued with the Warriors guard inducted into the Davidson Hall of Fame. Curry also became the first person to have his number retired from the Liberal Arts college in North Carolina. It was an emotional moment for No.30 with his entire family present at the venue.

What day for Steph Curry 👏 – Received his bachelor’s degree – Inducted into the Davidson HoF – Became the first person to have his number retired at Davidson College@StephenCurry30 (via @DavidsonMBB)pic.twitter.com/n0uM6fz9y6 — Overtime (@overtime) August 31, 2022

It’s been a landmark year for Steph, who not only won his 4th title in 8-years but also collected 3 MVPs. The two-time scoring champion surpassed Ray Allen as the all-time leader in 3-pointers made. The Warriors guard was now seriously considered in the list of top-10 players of all-time.

Also read: 4x NBA champion Stephen Curry exceeds LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard at clutch time reveals statistics

The Warriors MVP’s parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, couldn’t have been prouder, beaming with joy at their firstborn’s graduation ceremony.

Dell and Sonya Curry get emotional during son Stephen Curry’s graduation ceremony.

Well, when you’re son is the face behind revolutionalizing a sport, it’s nothing short of surreal. There are no two ways about the fact that Steph Curry will go down as one of the most influential players in NBA history. In what many believe, the eight-time All-Star is the face of the league alongside LeBron James.

The 2021-22 season has Steph written all over it, having another career year, silencing all his critics and naysayers with his 4th ring and Finals MVP. Nevertheless, the iconic run would continue in the off-season too, with the Warriors guard finally earning his graduate degree.

It was a proud moment for parents Dell and Sonya Curry, who had the following messages for their son on this momentous occasion.

Steph’s father, Dell Curry, during his Hall of Fame induction: “The truth is, he has been an inspiration on me.” Dell Curry then turned to his son, and said this… “The next Hall of Fame, you know where that’s going to be.” #Curryfor3 pic.twitter.com/E4Ag2FIWVG — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) August 31, 2022

The current blue-eyed boy of the NBA, Steph is the perfect role model for society, inspiring millions with his acts both on and off the court.

Also read: Stephen Curry throws a fan’s $200 Nike LeBrons in favor of his own SC30s