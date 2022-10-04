Savannah James Once Hinted Towards Catching LeBron James ‘Cheating’ Amidst Rihanna Rumors

LeBron James was once hit with cheating allegations with Rihanna, resulting in Savannah James potentially responding on Instagram

LeBron James and Savannah James have been the model couple when it comes to the North American sporting world. They met when they attended rival high schools in Akron Ohio (St Vincent-St Mary and Buchtel High School, respectively). After being introduced to one another from a mutual friend, they hit off and would soon become involved romantically.

This was in the early 2000s. Fast-forward to 2022 and they have now been together for 2 decades and share 3 children, Bronny, Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri together.

Throughout these 20 years, the aforementioned ‘model couple’ label has been placed on the two. This is due to the fact that neither have ever done anything to suggest any form of adultery having taken place. Or have they?

Savannah James is believed to have responded to allegations of LeBron James cheating on her with Rihanna

LeBron James has millions of fans across the world due to his excellence on NBA hardwood. One such fan in particular is none other than Grammy award winning artist, Rihanna. She’s attended a multitude of games that James has played, resulting in fans assuming the worst.

Around Playoff time in 2015, LeBron reportedly flew Rihanna out in his private jet to watch his Cleveland Cavaliers play. Before and after the game, she would yell out for the 4x MVP in the tunnel. Her admiration for him coupled with him flying her out led to fans speculating over him cheating on Savannah James.

Coinciding with these rumors being churned out, Savannah posted an image on Instagram with the caption, ‘When you start realizing sh*t….’ She would go on to write, “I been knew but I’m going with my gut this time.”

People were quick to jump the gun and claimed this was in response to her husband potentially cheating on her and her responding by saying she knew. On the other hand, nothing surfaced on this front and the two are happily married 7 years later.

Savannah James was reportedly uncomfortable with Rihanna posting about LeBron James.

Hollywood Life reported in 2018 that their sources with direct information about the situation in 2018 confirmed that Savannah was uncomfortable with Rihanna’s public affinity towards LeBron James.

“Savannah thinks it’s inappropriate for Rihanna to be sharing the pictures of him to her 63 million followers. She thinks Rihanna is sending the wrong message,” claimed the source.

This of course, was after she had posted an image of James following his iconic 50 point outburst in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

Regardless of what the situation was between the 3, it seems to have all but died down now.