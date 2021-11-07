“I tell Bam Adebayo to shoot threes, but he won’t listen!”: Jazz star Donovan Mitchell reveals the advice he gives the Heat star whenever he can

Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell reveals his advice to fellow 2017 draft class member Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat have easily been one of the most improved teams in the NBA.

After being knocked out in the first round of the 2021 playoffs by eventual champions, Milwaukee Bucks, the franchise decided to buff up its firepower on both sides of the ball. And while Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker have been massive additions, it is the explosive improvement of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo that have really taken the team to new heights.

The big man specifically has started to become a lot more of an offensive threat this season, not only attacking the rim but also consistently making jumpers away from it.

The only thing that would perhaps make him the perfect player now, would be the existence of a consistently dangerous shot from beyond the arc. And it appears that Jazz star Donovan Mitchell agrees completely.

Donovan Mitchell reveals he has been urging Bam Adebayo take more shots from beyond the arc

As things stand Bam Adebayo is attempting 0.0 three-point shots per game this season. Yep, he hasn’t even attempted one.

Now you could say, that is because he doesn’t need to anymore and that he has better shooters around him. But, even with that in mind, the highest three-pointers he has ever attempted per game, in a season, still stand at 0.2.

With these factoids in mind, it seems that Donovan Mitchell had some important advice for his fellow draft classmate. Take a look at the tweet below.

Donovan Mitchell on Bam Adebayo: “I tell him to shoot threes. He does not listen to me.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) November 7, 2021

If Bam starts shooting a consistent three-point shot… that’s it. It’s all over, time to pack things up.

Simply put, what we mean is, the Heat would easily mow down all opponents before lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy.

