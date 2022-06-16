“I think Lonzo Ball could wind up being better than Jayson Tatum”: Skip Bayless’ foolhardy take of the Bulls guard having more potential to be greater than the Celtics star

During an episode of “UNDISPUTED” this past week, Skip Bayless had an absurd take that Lonzo Ball could end up being a better player than Jayson Tatum.

At 24 years old, Jayson Tatum is a proven superstar. The 6-foot-8 forward has led the Boston Celtics to three Conference Finals already, battling Stephen Curry’s GSW in these current NBA Finals, is a 3-time All-Star, 2-time All-NBA player, won the inaugural ECF MVP honor, and will surely be one of the future faces of the league.

Being one of the best young talents in the league and having shattered numerous records already, some analysts believe that JT will end up being one of the best players dominating the league for a long time. However, Skip Bayless doesn’t think so.

According to the analyst, Lonzo Ball, who was drafted one pick before Tatum was in the 2017 Draft, could end up being the better player of the two.

Skip Bayless reasons why Lonzo Ball could be a better player than Jayson Tatum

During an episode from this week’s “UNDISPUTED”, Skip went on to make a bold and rather illogical take, claiming that Zo could be a better player than Jayson in the future.

Skip: Lonzo just keeps on getting better and better and better.

Shannon: Is he better than JT?

Skip: Not right now. I think he could wind up being better than JT… Well, lord have mercy, he didn’t play much last year. He’s shooting 45% from the 3.

Shannon: Skip, I’m not saying Lonzo isn’t a good player, but he’s not gonna be better than JT.

Skip: Well, JT isn’t the best player on his own team.

No disrespect to the Bulls’ two-way guard, but Jayson Tatum is on the same tier as Kevin Durant and LeBron James for the past few seasons now. Yes, Lonzo has been riddled with several injuries throughout the course of his 5-year career, and even shows sparks of having All-Star potential when healthy.

However, Bayless still believes to have the same level of trust in Ball that the Lakers front office once had in the former UCLA Bruin.

