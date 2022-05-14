“So I took that personal”: Kevon Looney takes a leaf out of Michael Jordan’s book grabbing a career-high 22-rebounds in a game-clincher

Warriors center Kevon Looney takes inspiration from Michael Jordan as he drops a career-high 22-rebounds in a game-clinching win against the Grizzlies.

While social media showers its love on Game 6 Klay, one cannot ignore the remarkable performance of Kevon Looney. The Warriors center wouldn’t allow Grizzlies’ Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. to have all the fun, putting up one of the greatest rebounding shows in GSW’s franchise history.

Looney had a career-high 22-rebounds, splitting it equally on both ends of the floor. The 6″9′ center who started for the Dubs in Game 6 was looking to avenge the embarrassing Game 5 defeat his team suffered in Memphis, where the Grizzlies outrebounded the Warriors 55-37.

And did Looney live up to his words, leading the Warriors to a staggering 70-rebounds with significant contributions from Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors became the first team to grab 70 boards in a playoff game since the Spurs had 75 in 1983.

A visibly exhausted Looney would express himself, borrowing Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s viral quote, “I took it personally.”

Kevon Looney has his “I took it personally moment.”

Despite all the obstacles in their way, the Dubs came out with W at the Chase Center. It was a tumultuous series for Golden State, having lost a key player in Gary Payton II, followed by head coach Steve Kerr testing positive for COVID-19. Things only became worse with Otto Porter Jr. out with soreness in his foot.

However, the championship DNA of the franchise prevailed, with Looney stepping up come critical times. Having played alongside superstars Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson, Looney knew what it takes to win games.

Post his rebounding show, Looney, caught up with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Grant Liffmann.

“I felt great,” said Looney. “Exhausted towards the end, but I just wanted to go out there and play physical. Last game, we got bullied on the boards, so I took that personal. I wanted to go out there and do my job and set the tone from the beginning of the game. And I was able to get in a zone a little bit rebounding and make some big plays.”

Well, Looney successfully channeled his inner Michael Jordan, putting up one of his career-best performances so far.

After missing the playoffs for the last two seasons, the Warriors are back and gunning for a championship.