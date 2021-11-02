“I told Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann ‘I got a stomach, I’m kinda fat, but you can borrow my wrist. I can still shoot it'”: Clippers’ Head Coach Tyronn Lue talks about how he pushed his young players to shoot more against the Thunder

Clippers’ Head Coach Tyronn Lue shares what he told Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann at halftime and pushed them to shoot more

The Los Angeles Clippers fought the entire night and managed to secure their second win for the season. On a night where the Clippers were struggling to make shots, it’s their grit and defense that kept them in the game. After trailing by as many as 15 points, the Clippers always managed to stay in the contest, and took their first lead of the game with around a minute in the 4th quarter.

Paul George scored 27 out of his 32 points in the second half, leading the team. He finished the game with 32 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals. Reggie Jackson scored 15 points, whereas Terance Mann added 10 points off the bench. Luke Kennard hit big shots, including the 3 that tied the game up at 91 each.

Tyronn Lue pushed Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann to shoot more

The first half was not the best for the Clippers tonight. They were shooting 30% from the field, and 14.3% from the deep. Reggie Jackson was 2/9 from the field, Paul George was 1/9 and Terance Mann was 4/8.

After the game, Coach Ty Lue sat with the media and told us what he said to his guys.

“Told Reggie I know I got a stomach, I’m kinda fat, but you can borrow my wrist. I can still shoot it. I can still shoot it, but I can’t move at all. Told him and T-Mann that.” Ty Lue on what he told Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann after wide open misses in the first half 🤣 pic.twitter.com/roil3LD87v — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 2, 2021

Explaining the importance of shooting for the team, Ty Lue said,

“If we make shots, we’ll get up to speed because now there’s gonna be more driving lanes, more time to attack. But if you’re not making shots, I wouldn’t guard us either. When we start making shots, I think a lot of things will change.” Ty Lue on getting offense up to speed. pic.twitter.com/P0usZI3IHx — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 2, 2021

The Los Angeles Clippers were leading the league in 3-point shooting last season. The coaches and players would hope the slow start is just because of the absence of shooting, and they can fix it soon. The Clippers now head on the road for a back-to-back matchup with the Wolves on 3rd and 5th.