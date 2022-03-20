“I tried to convince Nikola Jokic to make his Instagram”: Luka Doncic reports that the Serbian NBA MVP’s fascination with horses outweighs his desire to scroll social media

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic says 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is too engrossed with his horse pastime to get to Instagram.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most transparent superstars with media across sports, Nikola Jokic is the polar opposite. The Serbian big man is the reigning MVP, but he gets less fanfare than a first-time All-NBA player like Ja Morant.

While a lot of his lack of hype has to do with his style of play, Jokic’s introverted nature is the major reason for it. Much like Kawhi Leonard, the 27-year-old loves staying out of the spotlight. He seems to prosper whenever thrust into underdog situations for the same reason.

This doesn’t mean that Nikola Jokic is a man without his own personality. We’ve reported about his fascination and engrossment with petting and riding horses in the past.

It seems that Luka Doncic, who’s become one of Jokic’s fast friends, has found this out first hand.

Luka Doncic says Nikola Jokic won’t get on Instagram because he’d rather pet horses

Luka Doncic recently appeared in an interview with former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick on the latter’s podcast show. Redick and his co-host Tommy Alter posed him a question regarding how European NBA players are less visible on social media.

Luka first tried to make a joke out of the situation by pointing to Cristiano Ronaldo and his popularity. But when he got back to how Jokic seems to be a subdued media presence, he said this:

“You know (Nikola) Jokic doesn’t have Instagram or nothing. He’s a very different guy, he loves his horses. I tried to convince him to make his Instagram, he said no, there’s no chance.”

“I don’t know the answer to that question, but now with all these – Instagram, Twitter, TikTok – you can make a lot of money.”

This comment prompted JJ Redick to joke about Doncic’s supermax contract extension worth $205 million with the Dallas Mavericks. Nikola Jokic, incidentally, will be making roughly the same pay scale over the near future.