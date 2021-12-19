Basketball

“I turned my childhood dreams into reality by helping these families”: Tim Hardaway Jr. is sharing the holiday spirit by giving back to the community

"I turned my childhood dreams into reality by helping these families": Tim Hardaway Jr. is sharing the holiday spirit by giving back to the community
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan could've easily had 9 MVPs": The Bulls legend had ridiculous stats in each and every full season he played with Chicago
Next Article
“I would pick Scottie Pippen and Magic Johnson over Michael Jordan!”: Karl Malone shockingly leaves out ‘His Airness’ when asked about which players he would build his team around
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan was so confident in himself, he was smoking a victory cigar pre game!" - Chris Webber recollects the time when the Bulls legend was seen being supremely confident in his abilities
“Michael Jordan was so confident in himself, he was smoking a victory cigar pre game!” – Chris Webber recollects the time when the Bulls legend was seen being supremely confident in his abilities

Michael Jordan was ultra-competitive – He was also supremely confident in his abilities. In the…