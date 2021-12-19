“I turned my childhood dreams into reality by helping these families”: Tim Hardaway Jr. is sharing the holiday spirit by giving back to the community

Tim Hardaway Jr. is following in his father’s footsteps by surprising families with Christmas presents and paying off thousands of dollars in rent.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks may have slipped down in western conference standings, but they are keeping several families afloat this holiday season. The 29-year old understands how difficult this time is for some people, especially single mothers. He hopes to do everything in his capacity to relieve that pressure.

Although he comes from a wealthy home, Timmy didn’t lose sight of what a small part of that wealth means for people who live paycheck to paycheck. His father was in the NBA and was a 5x all-star. The Mavs guard says watching his parents give back to the community they came from inspired him throughout his childhood.

“When I grew up, I’d see my father (Tim Sr.) in the same situation I’m in now,” said Timmy. When we were growing up in Miami, he’d do everything in his power to make the community a better place. I just wanted to come out here and turn my childhood dreams into a reality.”

The gifts from Tim Hardaway Jr. lifted a huge financial burden off of their shoulders

Through the Dallas Leadership Foundation, he found two families in dire need of some help and surprised them. He showered the families with presents and Mavs winter gear. After that, he pulled out huge checks and gifted them to the two families he chose.

They were brought to Dave and Busters under the pretense of free food and games. Soon after Tim Hardaway Jr. walked in and spent time with the kids making this Christmas a memorable one for them.

Timmy Claus came to town 🎅 On Tuesday night, @T_HardJR surprised two families with presents, winter gear and checks to pay their rent. This is what it’s all about 🙌 #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/c5EkUzWtL4 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 16, 2021

He spoke to the families and told them how thrilled he was about this opportunity. It was his dream to be able to help someone out and he finally got the chance to do it.

“I’ve always wanted to do this, ever since I made it to the NBA,” Hardaway shared with the families. “My heart is racing right now. It’s just great this time of the year to give back to those that work hard throughout the entire year and take care of their loved ones.”

This gesture left them speechless and they were extremely grateful for the help. They acknowledged how stressful it gets this time of the year and how the $5000 can come a long way for people like them. Working 2 different jobs on minimum wage leaves hardly any time for single mothers with their children. Hopefully, they can afford to spend time with their children this holiday season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was their Christmas miracle and the 29-year old hopes to continue this tradition throughout his NBA career and maybe after that too.

