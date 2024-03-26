“Gave Them One Chip”: 1x NBA Champ Defends Kentucky’s HC John Calipari Despite Massive Upset

Credits: Mar 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari reacts to a play in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

For the third consecutive time, the March Madness of the Kentucky Wildcats ended within the tournament’s opening weekend. The third-seeded team faced a 76-80 defeat to their 14th-spot-holder competitor the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in the first round. The massive upset has raised question marks over the future of the head coach John Calipari while 1x NBA champion Jeff Teague defended him.

In the latest episode of the Club 520 Podcast, the 35-year-old shared his perspective on the chaotic situation. Admitting the team’s inability to proceed to even the Elite Eight since 2019, Teague shifted the focus to a “more important” aspect. The 2021 champion believed that the Wildcats’ track record of producing All-Star caliber players under Calipari should remain the priority over winning the NCAA tournament.

Amidst the candid take on the scenario, the discussion within the show still centered around winning the championship. Hence, Teague highlighted the team’s 2011/12 NCAA winning run under Calipari to shed light on his legacy in Kentucky.

“He gave them one chip. That’s all you gotta do. He solidified. He good,” the former NBA player mentioned.

The conversation again took a turn as the panelists discussed the coach’s future with the team. One of the co-panelists of Teague shed light on Calipari’s “lifetime deal” with the Wildcats. Considering the significant buyout price, he mentioned how the 65-year-old would be required to leave the position voluntarily, hinting at his continuation with the team.

Despite the varied opinions of the panel, each had its place within the argument. On one hand, Calipari has coached several NBA All-Stars, such as Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Anthony Davis among others. On the other hand, the 3x Naismith College Coach of the Year has continuously failed to deliver on the promise in the NCAA tournament.

The pressure undoubtedly has shifted to the head coach and the Wildcats management after the latest defeat, yet there remains only one possible solution.

The Kentucky Wildcats may retain John Calipari

Since the start of his tenure in Kentucky in 2009, Calipari has spearheaded a remarkable transformation within the team. Within a decade, he led them to one NCAA tournament championship while entering the Final Four four times and Elite Eight seven times. Hence, after the team’s Elite Eight defeat to the Auburn Tigers in 2019, they offered him a 10-year contract, ending on June 2029.

Due to this, Calipari currently ranks as the second-highest-paid college basketball coach with an annual salary of $8,500,000 as per USA TODAY Sports. At the same time, the situation poses a massive dilemma for the Wildcats as they remain practically unable to fire him. After all, an attempt to buy out his contract will cost the management $34,968,749, turning it into a record-setting move in NCAA history.

Thus, the recent discussion on the Club 520 Podcast certainly portrayed the entire situation brilliantly. With the Wildcats management refusing to make any public comments and the fans fuming due to the sustained misery, the upcoming weeks will be interesting to watch.