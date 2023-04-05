“Everyone Is Happier When Andrew Wiggins Is Around!”: Steve Kerr Talks About the Impact Warriors’ Star Brought Tonight

The Golden State Warriors and their fans would be ecstatic today. First, they got Andrew Wiggins back with the team after almost two months of being away. Secondly, they played their final regular season game at Chase Center and took down the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sure, Klay Thompson not playing tonight was a little worrying, but the coaching staff believes that there is nothing too serious.

After trailing for three quarters and four minutes, the Warriors got their first lead of the game with about 8 minutes left in the 4th. From there, they didn’t look back and built a lead as big as 15 points. They ended up winning the contest 136-125.

Stephen Curry was brilliant, scoring 34 points, along with five rebounds, and six assists. Jordan Poole had yet another 30-point night, propelling the team’s 2nd half-performance. Andrew Wiggins watched from the sidelines, but he made his impact felt as well. Steve Kerr detailed us about the same post-game.

Steve Kerr talks about the impact Andrew Wiggins had

After being away from the team for 22 straight games, Wiggins made his way back to Chase Center tonight. He was met with a standing ovation by the crowd, as expected.

In his first game back, the Warriors held on to the Thunder as the young team tried to take away the final home game from the defending champions. After the game, Steve Kerr talked about what it’s like having Andrew Wiggins back. He said,

“Everybody’s happy when Wiggs is around… Just his presence, I think, brought a good mood to our locker room.”

It’s great to have the coach and the fans give you such a warm welcome on your return. It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Wiggins, and knowing your fans and team have got your back would be an incredible feeling!

Jordan Poole talks about Wiggins’ return

As we all know, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are really close to each other. They both became a part of the Warriors during the 2019-20 season, and worked on their game together. They both received big contract extensions over the summer, and are set to be teammates for quite a few years to come.

After the game, Poole discussed having Andrew back. JP said,

“He just has such a bright light. He has an amazing spirit.”

Their camaraderie and love for each other gives Dubnation hope for years to come!