“I was chilling, they shook the tree and the Mamba fell out”: When Kobe Bryant savagely taunted Allen Iverson after dropping 49 points on a chirpy Kenyon Martin

Back in 2008, Kenyon Martin was talking trash to Kobe Bryant all game long, while the Mamba decided to stay quiet. The Lakers legend ended the game with a 49-point outburst.

Kobe Bryant is by far one of the greatest and most influential players to have set foot on the NBA hardwood. After dedicating uncountable hours in the gym, the Mamba really reached the pinnacle of the game at the end of his career.

Bean had a work ethic unlike any others – would even hit the gym despite sustaining injuries. And had a crazy obsession with perfecting his craft. The sheer competitive spirit he possessed and his fixation to be the best at any given point is what helped him set apart from the rest of the superstars.

Kobe was that type of a player who loved to let his game do all the talking for him. And one such instance occurred on 24th April 2008, when Bryant finished the night with an impressive stat line and an iconic statement.

Allen Iverson recollects one of the savage moments of Kobe Bryant

In an interview appearance, Allen Iverson was asked to talk about his fondest moment with the Black Mamba. Narrating an incident from Game 2 of the 2008 first-round playoffs, AI mentioned how Kenyon Martin spoke trash to Bean… and got the taste of his medicine. Iverson spoke:

“We were playing them when I was in Denver, and Kenyon started guarding him and [Bryant] wasn’t doing anything. They were going back and forth with each other, and Kenyon was like, ‘You put your sneakers like I put on mine, you put on your uniform like I put on mine. I ain’t scared of you. I’d beat your…’ Going crazy with him. And I’m sitting there like, oh my God. Because [Bryant] has been quiet.

Man, this man started going crazy. I mean, dunks, threes, midrange. I mean killing us. I think he had like 49 or something. Somebody was shooting a free throw and he was like, ‘Chuck, I was chilling. And they shook the tree and the mamba fell out.’ That was my fondest moment when it came to him.”

Bryant ended up the game with a staggering 49-point, 10-assist double-double while leading LAL to a huge 122-107 win over Denver in Game 2 of the series.

A valuable lesson Kenyon Martin learnt that day – never instigate Kobe Bryant come what may.