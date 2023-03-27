“I Was Jealous of LeBron James”: Honest Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Reason for ‘GOAT’ question Posed to The King

When LeBron James broke the all-time regular season scoring last month, Shaquille O’Neal gave him a platform to reaffirm his GOAT case.

With the GOAT debate in football (both versions of it) settled, the most engaging GOAT debates are now elsewhere. Tennis has stayed hot for a while, but basketball seems to be catching up slowly but surely.

LeBron James was originally backed as the GOAT by a vocal minority for a few years. However, those voices have been joined in by an increasing number of players since his 4th championship.

The din has never been louder since he overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring tally in February. Michael Jordan may not be the consensus GOAT for much longer, although James’ candidature will also never be the consensus opinion.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals what went through his mind while interviewing LeBron James after he passed Kareem

The Most Dominant Ever was a guest with Ashley Nicole Moss on the I AM ATHLETE YouTube show recently. One of the topics that the panel – comprising also of Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones – was about the GOAT debate.

Pacman, who considers LeBron to have taken that position now, ribbed Shaq for putting James on the spot.

Shaq asks LeBron if he’s now the GOAT pic.twitter.com/73YKRA42po — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 8, 2023

Shaq, in his defense, was candid in giving props to James’ achievements and in admitting to his own jealousy:

“I was jealous of LeBron James in that moment. It was professional jealousy. I wish that was me. I know what I would’ve said – ‘I’m the greatest’.”

“I know Bron, he’s very nice, very humble. He gave the answer that I probably would’ve given also. But I like hearing these conversations. I saw something today that said Mike did more in less time.”

Comparing LeBron and Shaq’s legacies

LeBron’s legacy is built on his incredible consistency over the course of his career. He is widely regarded as one of the most well-rounded players in NBA history, with exceptional skills in passing, shooting, rebounding, and defense.

His leadership on and off the court has earned him widespread respect and admiration. He’s also established himself as one of the most evolved players ever, dominating in 4 different eras of basketball.

Shaq’s legacy, on the other hand, is built on his sheer dominance during his prime. He was virtually unstoppable in the post, using his size and strength to overpower opponents. He won four championships with three different teams, cementing his status as one of the most dominant players of his era.

Both LeBron and Shaq have left an indelible mark on the NBA, and their legacies will continue to inspire future generations of basketball players. However, it’s clear that only one of them belongs in the true GOAT conversation.