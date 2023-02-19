“Mac McClung Finished Dunk Contest With His First Dunk!”: NBA Twitter Lauds Sixers’ New Signing For Sensational Dunk Contest Opener

Mac McClung is making NBA fans worldwide sit up and take notice of his insane hops via his performance in tonight’s Dunk Contest.

NBA fans have been complaining about bland dunks in the Dunk Contest ever since Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine set the world afire with their faceoff in 2016.

Things came to a head with 2 extremely forgettable dunk contests held in 2021 and 2022. Anfernee Simons and Obi Toppin took home the trophies, but it felt like there were no winners.

Even the faceoff between Derrick Jones Jr and Aaron Gordon in 2020 had some pretty good moments. However, Dwyane Wade left a bad taste in everyone’s mouths with his partiality. He gave Gordon 9s on some amazing dunks to ensure that Jones Jr took home the trophy.

Aaron Gordon dropped a Dwyane Wade diss track: “9 out of 10.” 😂

pic.twitter.com/3Ndzqwv8bo — Hoops ON Tap (@SONTHoops) April 27, 2020

However, things seem to have taken a more entertaining turn this year, judging from the tweets we’ve seen fly out in recent moments.

Mac McClung earns universal plaudits for his first dunk

Mac McClung left everyone at Vivint Arena gasping for breath with his opening dunk tonight. The 24-year-old hit the backboard with the ball before flushing in a monster dunk.

The innovative nature of McClung’s dunk led to a ton of congratulatory messages pouring in for the man.

The Dunk contest should be over right there, no more dunking. How do you START with that?! — Nate Robinson (@nate_robinson) February 19, 2023

MAC MCCLUNG JUST STOLE THE SHOW WITH THAT DUNK. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 19, 2023

Mac McClung got everybody like: pic.twitter.com/Bq0JOJvCQ4 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 19, 2023

player reactions always tell you everythingpic.twitter.com/Sw8lWKOSEo — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 19, 2023

It seems clear at the time of writing that McClung will be walking away with the winners trophy on the night. It’s not like Trey Murphy and the rest of his competition weren’t good. But McClung wrote himself a big postcard with his performance tonight.