Basketball

“I was more of a Kobe Bryant fan than a LeBron James fan, really”: Scottie Barnes gets asked what James meant to him and he responds by saying he loved Kobe more

“I was more of a Kobe Bryant fan than a LeBron James fan, really”: Scottie Barnes gets asked what James meant to him and he responds by saying he loved Kobe more
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
“Man what the hell?! Uh-oh look out for Bryce Maximus people!”: LeBron James is in disbelief of his second oldest son casually throwing down a windmill
Next Article
Wanderers Johannesburg ODI records: List of batting and bowling stats and records in Johannesburg ODIs
NBA Latest Post
"I live for LeBron James and I don't miss his games": NBA Analyst Skip Bayless reveals what drives him to never miss a game featuring the LA Lakers superstar
“I live for LeBron James and I don’t miss his games”: NBA Analyst Skip Bayless reveals what drives him to never miss a game featuring the LA Lakers superstar

Skip Bayless believes LeBron James is better than March Madness and never misses any of…