“I was more of a Kobe Bryant fan than a LeBron James fan, really”: Scottie Barnes gets asked what James meant to him and he responds by saying he loved Kobe more

Scottie Barnes tells reporters that he was more of a Kobe Bryant fan than a LeBron James fan following Lakers win over Raptors.

LeBron James hadn’t beat the Toronto Raptors in a single game since his ‘LeBronto’ series in his last year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This was 4 years ago and James essentially never won against Pascal Siakam and company in the 4 years he’s been a Los Angeles Lakers, until today, that is.

Fueled by an incredible 36 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists performance by ‘The King’, the purple and gold got their first win post-All Star break in a game that didn’t require James to drop 50+ points. The surprise tonight however, was Russell Westbrook showing up and showing out in Scotia Bank Arena.

Westbrook had 22 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds, all while shooting an absurd 4-7 from beyond the arc. The last of these threes was him tying the game right after he hit the top of the backboard from distance.

Scottie Barnes says he was more of a Kobe Bryant fan than a LeBron James fan.

Playing against an all-time great like LeBron James would strike fear in most opposing players; hearts, especially for rookies. Well, this doesn’t seem to be the case for last year’s 4th overall pick, Scottie Barnes. Following the 128-123 loss at home, Barnes was asked what the 4x Finals MVP meant to him growing up.

Scottie Barnes was asked if he had posters of LeBron/what did Bron mean to him, he said “He was more of a Kobe fan” pic.twitter.com/scdLkKMv5a — 🏀 (@laughsNball) March 19, 2022

Safe to say that the Rookie of the Year candidate has no problem with facing off against people that possess the gravity that LeBron James does.

He did show the 19-year vet love, complimenting his game and everything he’s done for the game, comparing his frame and his abilities on the ball to him as well.

With the Lakers winning, Scottie Barnes’ game tonight might get swept underneath the rug which it most certainly shouldn’t. He had yet another stellar outing, posting up 31 points and grabbing a whopping 17 rebounds, all while shooting an efficient 14-21 from the field.