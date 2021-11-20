“You can see Stephen Curry having that love for the game”: Legend George Gervin dishes out some huge compliments while explaining how he enjoys watching the GSW MVP

Former Spurs legend George Gervin talks highly about Stephen Curry and reasons why he enjoys watching the GSW MVP play basketball.

Stephen Curry, undoubtedly, is the greatest shooter the game has ever been gifted with. The Warriors leader has been mesmerizing fans, and even his opponents, with his incredibly tough long-distance daggers. Thanks to his ability to knock down shots consistently, from virtually any spot on the court, the Chef attracts the defense towards him as soon as he crosses the half-court. The man has played a huge role in making the game more fast-paced than ever, completely transforming the way the three-point arc is used.

This season too, Curry has picked up where he left off the previous one. After having a career-best individual regular season last year, The Baby-Faced Assassin hasn’t seemed to cool down yet. Putting up MVP numbers, yet again, the sharpshooter is a huge reason why the Golden State Warriors are currently the best team in the league.

“Stephen Curry has a passion for putting the ball in the hole”: George Gervin

Watching Steph is pretty entertaining. On any given night, against any defender in the league, Curry can erupt for 50 points, while draining 10+ 3-pointers on more than 50% of shooting.

Basketball enthusiasts, and former legends, all love watching the 2-time MVP go to work. NBA Hall-Of-Famer George Gervin is one of many who seems to be in absolute awe of Stephen’s game. On his recent appearance on the “SiriusXM NBA Radio”, Gervin explained why he enjoys seeing the 7-time All-Star play. George lauded Steph:

“He’s an entertainer… He has a passion for putting that ball in the hole. He has that confidence. He’s had to work at it to accomplish it… You can see that love for the game. It’s shown in their play. So yeah, Steph is one of those guys that I really enjoy watching play. He can give you something different to see every game, and there’s 82 games in the year. That’s pretty special.”

This season too, Curry has been a straight-up bucket getter. The 6-foot-3 future Hall-Of-Famer has been torching the league, averaging 29.5 points (league-best), 6.5 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.7 steals on a super-efficient 46.3/41.9/95.8 shooting split.