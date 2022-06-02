“I will make $1 billion by the time I’m 40 years old”: Draymond Green makes a bold prediction regarding his net worth as Warriors continue their dominance

Draymond Green firmly believes that he will accumulate a net worth of $1 billion or more by the time he turns 40 years old.

Draymond Green is much more than just ‘the greatest role player in NBA history’. That may be a title the Memphis Grizzlies thought would serve as a compliment but is actually selling short on what he does for the Golden State Warriors on the offensive and defensive end of the floor.

Everything from mastering the art of the short roll with Steph Curry to establishing himself as perhaps the greatest help defender of the past 25 years, Draymond Green has built up quite the repertoire.

His brilliance on the court seems to be translating just as well off it. Despite being in his early 30s and still in his prime, Green has dipped his toes into the NBA analysis world, regularly appearing on ‘Inside the NBA’ while also hosting his own show on ‘The Volume’.

Also read: “I also thought that the Boston Celtics were gonna win in six”: Draymond Green finally breaks his silence on facing Cs in NBA Finals

Apart from making himself one of the foremost faces of ‘new media’, Draymond is hellbent on acquiring generational wealth.

Draymond Green claims that he will make $1 billion by the time he enters his 40s.

Most people have goals of having a large chunk of retirement money, preferably in the six figures range, by the time they enter their 40s. Draymond Green has upped the ante and claims that he wants to have a 10-digit net worth by the time he is, not ‘well into his 40s’ but, by the time he is 40.

Draymond Green said he will be a billionaire by 40 years old. $130M in NBA money and several big-time moves off the court. THREAD: Draymond’s 4 best investments pic.twitter.com/djLk0T58ff — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) June 2, 2022

This is quite the tall order as having $1 billion at any point in your life is an absurd amount of money. However, if anybody were to achieve it from professional sports, Draymond has as good of a chance as any other superstar to do so.

Also read: “Kevin Durant, don’t listen to snippets and get baited into tweeting Champ!”: Draymond Green and The Slim Reaper go back and forth on Twitter discussing Stephen Curry’s legacy

One of his closest friends, LeBron James, has actually cracked the $1 billion club, putting him in rarified air alongside Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, the only other NBA players to reach the 10-digit mark.

Career earnings pale in comparison to endorsements and investments and Green seems to understand this to perfection. Everything from endorsements for sporting goods and food to investments in tequila companies and fitness centers, Draymond Green is ahead of the curve, financially.