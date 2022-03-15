“I wore a new pair of shoes every game, I felt like I could go out and showcase my best self in them”: Michael Jordan speaks about his superstition of wearing a new pair of kicks to each game

All Basketball players have their superstitions – The traditions did not spare Michael Jordan either.

Each player is superstitious – even the Black Jesus is not exempt from the tradition. They are varied in nature – from listening to the same songs before a game to showering 5 times a day at different intervals. Michael was not eclectic that way – he was normal in fact. He had a routine of wearing a pair of new shoes every game.

He felt like wearing a new pair of shoes every game made him feel like he had something to prove – he felt like a new person wanting to prove a point. This meant that he had to go through about 150 pairs each season. It wasn’t a problem since he was Nike’s star man.

The man loved his Concord 11s, and it is probably the greatest player exclusive of all time. Hype beasts hate that choice because it doesn’t justify their logic of oversaturating the market with Jordan 1s.

Michael Jordan loved being a part of the design process – he wanted his inputs in the sneakers he wore daily

Without his input, MJ would not love his sneakers the way he loves them currently. He and Tinker Hatfield racked their brains to come up with multiple iterations of different models, each one a major hit. The story of the Air Jordan 3 is the most heard, about Hatfield coming on board to specifically design a pair of shoes so that Jordan did not move to Adidas.

His favorite models are the ones he won the championships in. The 11’s in particular because those were the shoes he wore in Space Jam as well. He was not supposed to wear them, going directly to the 12s but he wore them on the court, and they were the stuff of legends.

