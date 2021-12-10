“I would like to see Anthony Davis more at the no. 4 position”: Dominique Wilkins believes AD’s durability poses a threat in him playing the center position

Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins believes Anthony Davis should play the power forward position over center for the LA Lakers.

The Lakers surprised everyone with their disappointing performance against the Memphis Grizzlies, who didn’t have Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks on the roster. The Grizzlies defeated the Lakers 108-95, with Anthony Davis being the highest scorer on the purple and gold team with 22-points.

AD shot 50.0% from the field and had 8-rebounds. His teammate LeBron James recorded his 100th career triple-double. The four-time champion is only the fifth player in history to do so. Despite this, the Lakers fell short against the depleted roster of the Grizzlies.

The Lakers currently hold a 13-13 record and are one game shy of falling below +500. Head coach Frank Vogel is under the radar, with many reports suggesting that he may soon be out of the job. Lakers big man Davis playing center position has raised several eyebrows.

Also read: “Jordan Clarkson forgot his bagpipes”: NBA Twitter roasts the Jazz guard for arriving in a skirt at the Wells Fargo Center

Recently, Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins would address the early struggles of the Lakers. The former scoring champion wished to see Davis play the power forward position over the center.

Dominique Wilkins personally wants Anthony Davis to play the no.4 position.

Though Davis has had some noteworthy performances so far, he hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations of being a top 5 player in the league. Health continues to be a deterrent in the way of the former champion.

Before the season began, Vogel shifted Davis to the center position. Though his size may qualify for the center position, his skill set doesn’t. The eight-time All-Star is not one of the most dominant players in the paint who can play bully ball.

Davis is averaging 24.0 PPG and 10.2 RPG so far in the season. The Brow is shooting above 50% from the field. However, his shooting from beyond the arc continues to dip and currently stands at a dismal 19.2%. Wilkins had the following to say while talking about the Lakers’ inability to play as a group.

“I am looking for them to build consistency, with a lot of the new guys they have on the team. The biggest problem is to find the right group that is going to be that group to finish off the games. I like Anthony Davis more at four position to be honest with you because they do less banging, and that saves him throughout the season.”

“I like Anthony Davis more at the 4 position.”@DWilkins21 tells @KristenLedlow what his thoughts are on the Lakers’ lineup. #Gametime pic.twitter.com/Hr2tKBLuiY — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 10, 2021

Wilkins might have a valid point as AD struggled through the last season with nagging injuries. The former Pelicans star was one of the major reasons for the Lakers not making it past the first round. Davis only played 36 out of the 72 games last season.

Also read: “LeBron James gave the curled-lip snarl to a Grizzlies team without Ja Morant, and yet lost!”: FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless mocks the King as the Lakers fell short to an undermanned Memphis team

It will be interesting to see if the Lakers can fill the center position with Dwight Howard or DeAndre Jordan.