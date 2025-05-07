“ICY HOT, Man Up”: Shaquille O’Neal Hyping Up His Endorsement While Reacting to Steph Curry’s Injury Has Fans in Splits

The Warriors-Timberwolves semi-final hasn’t been the box-office entertainment people were expecting so far. Instead of the high-scoring, trash-talk-heavy first half, we’ve seen a relatively mellow affair, punctuated by injuries. Steph Curry walking off the court with a hamstring injury was the most painful part, though, and Inside The NBA made sure to cover that for all the fans worried about his health.

Shaquille O’Neal was the first one to break down Curry’s injury. He spoke about how he’s taken on an extended load despite the reinforcements he has, and that it was natural for his body to protest a little. He is 37 years old, after all.

He went on to say that the Warriors should try to win the game for him and give him some rest in Game 2, to ensure he recovers well enough for Game 3. Then, while on the topic of recovery, the ever opportunistic businessman took the chance to plug in one of his brands.

“I only wanna say two things. ICY HOT. Man up. You’ll be alright for Game 2, 3, 4 and 5,” Shaq said, as Kenny and Chuck stifled some laughs.

“Maybe he’s starting to break down. He moves a lot for a 37 year-old.” ️ Shaq speculates on Steph’s injury and the state of the Warriors pic.twitter.com/90W0ZHfvrt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2025

The internet, of course, had a field day with his endorsement on live TV. Fans from all over chimed in with their opinions and jokes on Shaq. Some claimed his shameless plugging of Icy Hot was insensitive, especially given that Curry was facing time on the sidelines. Others simply laughed at Shaq and praised him for how he always saw an opportunity to promote his investments.

“Shaq doing product placement,” one fan said, with a GIF of a man angrily pumping his fists attached. Another called the plug “terrible” and said, “Shaq hawking Icy Hot when discussing Steph’s injury is terrible.”

One clearly saw the funny side of things and congratulated Shaq on working hard to always make sure he’s paid. “Shaq shooting a commercial while live on TNT for ICY HOT! Get your money big man,” he wrote. Another fan compared the big fella to the urban legend of Bloody Mary, and wrote, “I’m convinced if you say “pain relief” 3 times in a mirror, @SHAQ will appear with some Icy Hot.”

As for the Warriors, it seems they may not be missing Curry as much as prophesied. As of right now, they hold a healthy 90-78 lead over their hosts, who are having an uncharacteristically cold shooting night from beyond the arc. Can the Dubs hold on to get the win without their talismanic point guard?