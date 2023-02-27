“Suns Are Just AVERAGE”: Stephen A. Smith Ridicules Devin Booker’s Abilities While Discussing Kevin Durant’s Impact on Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are now stacked since Kevin Durant was traded from the Nets. In all fairness, they were already stacked with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton. But with KD’s presence, there is that extra zing to this team. Everyone in the league is anticipating Durant’s return but none more than the Suns.

Especially because their recent outings have put their weakness without him on show. Milwaukee Bucks won the game 104-101 despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s presence. For the Suns, who had both Chris Paul and Devin Booker on the active roster, this loss meant that they are still incapable of making any impact on the playoffs in case of Durant’s absence. ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith also commented on this glaring issue on his show ‘First Take.’

Stephen A. Smith claims the Suns, led by Devin Booker, cannot win without Kevin Durant

Smith is a distinguished analyst in the NBA community. His takes, though often hot, are usually hit-and-miss. However, his most recent insight into the Suns’ current roster was, in all fairness, accurate.

Smith, while recapping the past few games, was discussing how the Bucks beat the Suns without Giannis in their ranks. He took a dig at Chris Paul and Devin booker, the existing superstars in Phoenix, by indirectly calling them insignificant.

Smith: “On the Phoenix Suns’ side, thank god Kevin Durant is there because without him they are just average.”

Stephen A., without overtly calling out Chris Paul and Devin Booker, has clearly taken a dig at the duo. By praising Kevin Durant and claiming that the Suns need him desperately, he is undermining the value of Paul and Booker. For Booker, who has been trying to prove his mettle in the last few seasons, this statement is a heavy blow. Whether he improves and becomes an even better player alongside Kevin Durant or whittles under the pressure of sharing the stage with a legitimate superstar is yet to be seen.

Durant is expected to return soon

Since he tore his MCL early in January, Kevin Durant has missed 20 games. In fact, he has missed 6 games since his trade to the valley of the Suns. Previous reports suggested KD would return after the All-Star break but due to incomplete recovery, the timeline was postponed. Fortunately, Durant is now getting closer and closer to a possible return.

The latest report by Shams Charania suggests Durant may make a comeback against the Hornets on Wednesday. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the team and may change considering all the delays surrounding Durant and his return.

