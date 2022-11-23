“IDGAF Who’s Playing, They’re Gon’ Die!”: After Losing 1995 NBA Finals, Shaquille O’Neal Swore to Obliterate Anyone He Faced Next

Shaquille O’Neal was drafted as the 1st Pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. He joined the NBA at a time when there were a lot of dominating big men, such as Patrick Ewing, Hakeem Olajuwon, and David Robinson. Shaq knew if he wanted to make his mark, he would have to make a bold opening statement.

He did so right from his NBA Debut. Shaq debuted against the Heat and recorded 12 points, 18 rebounds, and three blocks, leading the Magic to a 110-100 win. Making his mark on the league, Shaq got selected as an All-Star right from his rookie season.

In 1995, he led the Magic to an incredible Playoff run. They took down the Celtics in the first round. In the second round, they knocked out Michael Jordan and the Bulls. In the ECF, the Magic eliminated the Pacers. However, they couldn’t hold their own ground in the Finals. That defeat still stings Shaq to date.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal Once Hilariously Used 10 Inch+ Hand Size to Pickpocket IT Guy’s Phone

Shaquille O’Neal made a promise to himself after the 1995 Finals sweep

During the 1995 Finals, Shaq matched up against probably the best big man at the league at that point, Hakeem Olajuwon. The Rockets, looking for a back-to-back championship, faced Shaq and the Magic. They showed young O’Neal their level and class, and easily swept them.

Talking about his first Finals and the loss, Shaq said,

“It was my first time in the Finals and he(Hakeem) and I had the same agent, so we kind of worked out a little bit. He was just a nice guy, and when I really respect you, I’m never going to talk trash to you or do anything. But I tried talking to him and he didn’t respond, so that kind of let me know that he had me. I knew that if I said something to the Georgetown boys, they’d get pissed. I knew David Robinson would get all military on me. With Hakeem, I’d elbow him and he’d go, “Nice elbow, brotha.” … But growing up with a drill sergeant, you learn not to make the same mistake twice.”

Shaq was affected a lot by the loss, and made up his mind to never let the same happen to him again.

“That’s why I said to myself, “If I ever get back to the Finals, I don’t give a [mouths the word “fuck”] who I’m playing—they gon’ die.” No more nice or respect and all of that. I didn’t follow my own rules, I actually showed him too much respect. He was averaging 31 [points] and I was averaging 28, but we got swept, so he owns the title of “‘He dogged you out.””

Also Read: “I Never Get a Ticket, Not Because I am Shaq…”: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Spent $1 Million on 3 Rolls Royce in a Month, Reveals Why He Never Gets Fined

What is Shaq’s NBA Finals record?

Shaquille O’Neal has been to 6 NBA Finals in his career. The first Finals, as we know it, didn’t go well for Big Diesel. However, the next three Finals appearances went down in the History books. The Lakers won three championships on a trot, with Shaq leading the way. The Lakers won three titles from 2000-2002. After that, the Lakers made it to the Finals in 2004, where the Pistons handed them a gentlemen’s sweep.

In 2006, Shaq made his final NBA Finals appearance, winning his 4th title alongside Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat.

Also Read: ‘Good Guy’ Shaquille O’Neal Once Killed Goldfish inside His $140,000 Mercedes Ride