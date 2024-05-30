“Dumbest Sh*t I’ve Ever Heard”: Jason Kelce’s Deflategate Rant Receives Strong Reaction From Chris Simms

Since Jason Kelce retired from the NFL, his unfiltered opinions have reached new heights. Recently, he made waves with his controversial take on Tom Brady’s Deflategate scandal, suggesting that deflating footballs was in fact a smart move and that the league did not need to scandalize it. Without much ado, Kelce’s rant caught the attention of the football world, including a strong reaction even from analysts like Chris Simms on “NFL on NBC“.

Jason Kelce defended deflating footballs, calling it a clever tactic on the New England Patriots’ part. His question of why does it even matter how much air was contained in the ball sparked a conversation between Mike Florio and Chris Simms. While Kelce argued that tampering with football inflation levels was a savvy move, Simms begs to differ.

“I know that is some of the dumbest sh*t I’ve ever heard from Kelce,” Simms responded. “I’m sorry, what? I mean, what do you mean we’re going to just change the rules because Tom Brady was having trouble throwing the football?” asked Simms.

Chris Simms is a former quarterback, and just as many others he understands how even the smallest detail can affect a team’s performance. He further continued to question Kelce’s logic behind calling it extremely witty of the Patriots.

“At the time, he was the worst downfield thrower in the game, so he changed it. And wait, if the size of the football does matter, then damn, let’s just use the college ball, use the high school ball. Let’s just have Mahomes stand on his knees and throw 100 yards. The hell? That makes no sense.”

Chris Simms stated the importance of maintaining a level playing field in the NFL. Jason Kelce, meanwhile, also questioned the league for maintaining such a ‘stupid rule’. But, Simms argued that allowing any form of tampering with the game’s equipment undermines the integrity of the sport.

Chris Simms Presents His Take on Tom Brady and Deflategate

NFL history has seen a few intense moments, and the Deflategate scandal was one of them. At the center of this storm was none other than Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback whose legacy became tarnished. While opinions on the matter vary, Chris Simms is a staunch opposer of taking such a route to win.

Chris Simms, who is also a former NFL quarterback turned analyst, minced no words in his condemnation of Brady’s involvement in the scandal.

“You know the balls came out at like 15 different rates right because somebody went in real quick and was like oh no they’re onto us, let me put the needles in,” Simms asserted. “That was Integrity of the game he took it into his own hands, that was a BS move by Tom Brady.”

Indeed, the Deflategate saga raised significant questions about the integrity of the sport and the lengths to which players would go to gain a competitive edge. Simms didn’t shy away from addressing these concerns head-on, saying, “Brady took the rules of the league into his own hands,” as he continued to call it a ‘BS’ move.

The scandal, which unfolded amidst the buildup to Super Bowl XLIX, cast a shadow over the championship game and drew attention away from the on-field action. Yet, beyond the headlines and press conferences, Deflategate highlighted the need for fairness in professional sports. As the NFL continues to evolve, one thing remains clear: maintaining the integrity of the game is a responsibility that falls on everyone involved, from players and coaches to league officials and fans alike.